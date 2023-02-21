Lionsgate has released a brand-new collection of character posters for Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, the upcoming action thriller from Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen, Sherlock Holmes) set to make its U.S. debut in theaters in just over a week's time on March 3, 2023. The new images show the leading cast dressed in the way you would expect from a group about to attend a secret black market weapons deal.

The story of Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre follows a team of operatives led by super spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) as they hunt down a super weapon held by the billionaire arms dealer Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). With his team of world-traveled and tested operators consisting of Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, and Bugzy Malone, a daring plan is formulated to infiltrate an arm's deal and take down Simmonds and his new weapons technology: blackmail the billionaire's favorite Hollywood actor Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) and use him to bait out Simmonds and save the world. With a plan like that, what could go wrong?

The posters feature all the previously mentioned cast members in fancy clothes that can also be seen in the trailer for the film released earlier this month. Along with their names, we also get an understanding of their position on the team. From these posters, we know that Plaza's Sarah Fidel is the team's resident "Tech Genius" while Elwes' Nathan Jasmine is the "Shot Caller" and Malone's J.J. Davis is known as the "Sharpshooter." To round out the rest of the cast, Statham's Fortune is the "Superspy" while Hartnett's Francesco is known as the "Star Recruit." In the case of Grant's character Simmonds, his place as the film's villain is put on full display as he has been kindly given the title of "supervillain."

Operation Fortune Finally Comes to Theaters Next Month

Co-financed by Miramax and SFX Entertainment, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre was originally set to release early last year on January 21, 2022, but was suddenly removed from the release schedule for the production studios without comment. The film was released in international markets earlier this year in January with Lionsgate getting the U.S. Distribution rights earlier this month and announcing its upcoming March 3 release date. Ritchie serves as both the director of the upcoming film as well as a co-writer, having penned the screenplay alongside Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies. Both Atkinson and Ritchie are joined by Bill Block as the film's producers.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre arrives in theaters on March 3. You can check out the new character posters and read the film's official synopsis below:

