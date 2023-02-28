Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is the latest collaboration between director Guy Ritchie and action star Jason Statham. For their newest creative exploit, the duo even enlisted Aubrey Plaza to play a gun-toting smart-aleck alongside other big-name actors like Hugh Grant. On paper, it sounds like typical Ritchie fare, the sort of thing Hollywood drops in early January as a way of possibly generating a sleeper hit. However, such a fate has not befallen Operation Fortune. This movie has struggled for quite a while now to get released and is now awkwardly scrambling into theaters thanks to Lionsgate. The saga of Operation Fortune is a complex one that doubles as a parable for a fallen movie studio.

Let’s Talk About STX

Everything about Operation Fortune’s release can be traced back to STX Entertainment, which was originally set to distribute this movie domestically. STX was first announced in 2014 as one of several new independent movie distributors launched in the first half of the 2010s (alongside Relativity Media, FilmDistrict, and Open Road Films). STX was being led by former Universal Pictures head honcho Adam Fogelson and had high ambitions of supplying movie theaters with a steady stream of mid-budget movies. In its first year of existence, STX managed to launch hits with the likes of The Gift, The Boy, and Bad Moms (though it also suffered from flops like Free State of Jones). With its biggest movies, STX provided some hope that a new major player in Hollywood had arrived.

By 2019, though, STX was already crumbling just like so many other newbie movie studios have done in the past. Eventually, these new outfits, lacking a significant library of older movies to lean on for revenue when new films start flopping, just struggle to secure either financing or new exciting projects. The writing was on the wall for STX and its days looked to be numbered, though a solid hit for the studio in its final months was the Guy Ritchie film The Gentlemen. The amount of riches STX could wring from this title’s solid worldwide box office haul was limited since The Gentlemen was financed by Miramax, which sold the film to various distributors around the world (STX only had domestic rights to it). Still, that movie provided a nice burst of life to the domestic box office haul of STX. There was no question the studio would want to work with Guy Ritchie again.

The COVID-19 pandemic that began in early 2020 threw the entertainment industry into a state of unending chaos. STX was not immune to all the madness. Still, initially, the company continued to purchase spec scripts and distribution rights to certain titles. This included Operation Fortune, which originally went by the name of Five Eyes. The first-ever public reveals of the movie’s very existence were paired up with the news that STX had picked up distribution rights to the title (like with The Gentlemen, Miramax would be financing the feature). This challenged studio saw the newest Guy Ritchie release as a way to maintain some stability in a time of unending uncertainty for the film industry.

The Original Release Plans for 'Operation Fortune'

The shoot of Operation Fortune appears to have gone off without much of a hitch, but the same cannot be said for STX’s exploits in 2021. As the studio tried to bounce back as a distributor this year, the company tried awkward release strategies for titles like Queenpins and National Champions. The studio started selling more and more movies to streamers and was giving its few theatrical releases barely any marketing campaigns or notable theater counts. Even with all these problems, the marketing for Operation Fortune began in early December 2021 with the hopes of the film launching in January 2022, mimicking the release date of The Gentlemen.

This is when the first problems for Operation Fortune began to emerge. The film’s original theatrical release plan was delayed slightly to a March 2022 date. Surging COVID-19 cases in November 2021 inspired several studios to scrap their plans for major January 2022 theatrical releases (only The 355 and Scream dared to remain in that month). A vulnerable studio like STX wasn’t going to take a risk by dropping this feature too early. Much more ominous was Operation Fortune being taken off the schedule entirely just a month before its March 2022 bow. There was no word at the time on when the film could open.

This release change was, no doubt, informed by the financial troubles of STX, which, by early 2022, was looking to get purchased outright. Financially hampered and dealing with the prospect of bankruptcy, STX was in no shape to release a movie like Operation Fortune. However, this is where the movie got basically trapped. STX couldn’t unleash Operation Fortune, but it wasn’t also going to relinquish the title back to Miramax. A new Jason Statham movie directed by Guy Ritchie was just the kind of enticing project that could lure a buyer for the troubled studio. Operation Fortune would stay right where it was, in cinematic limbo, just to help STX navigate the choppy waters of financial distress.

What Else Kept 'Operation Fortune' out of theaters?

The outlet Evening Standard threw a new wrinkle into why Operation Fortune was being shelved in June 2022 by suggesting that an inside source and comments from actor Peter Ferdinando (who is in the film) had informed the publication that the movie’s villains were causing internal headaches. Operation Fortune apparently featured an assortment of Ukrainian villains. The logic here was that the political situation involving Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and global sympathy towards Ukraine had made the idea of releasing a commercial movie villainizing Ukrainian characters unfeasible. Hence, Operation Fortune had been shelved.

This could be a reason for the feature’s inability to get a theatrical release, but frankly, it’s highly unlikely this detail was a primary reason for Operation Fortune not getting released. Guy Ritchie’s films always include broad stereotypes of certain communities, including controversial racial caricatures in titles like The Gentlemen. Those characters have never prevented earlier Ritchie films from getting released and, even with the very idiosyncratic global circumstances of Russia invading Ukraine, its doubtful studio executives shelved Operation Fortune out of concern of being insensitive. STX’s financial woes were almost certainly the primary, if not sole, reason the movie struggled to see the light of day.

By the end of 2022, news finally emerged on where Operation Fortune would be going now that STX had gotten on slightly more stable financial ground. The plan at this juncture was for it to drop on a streaming service, though plans for traditional theatrical releases in international markets were still a-go. This wasn’t surprising and merely inspired speculation on which streamer would secure Operation Fortune. STX doesn’t own a streaming service nor is it connected to a single streaming entity through a long-term pay-TV deal, so it wouldn’t have been surprising to see anything from Netflix to Tubi pick this movie up.

As international theatrical runs for Operation Fortune began in early 2023, there was still no word on the movie’s North American bow. Finally, in February 2023, Operation Fortune was announced to be heading to theaters on March 3, 2023, courtesy of Lionsgate (a studio that had previously angled to release and distribute select STX movies). It was a surprise move after the earlier news that it would be heading to streaming. It’s unclear why Operation Fortune was saved from a streaming exclusive bow. Perhaps releasing this film theatrically was part of the deal Lionsgate had to sign to get domestic rights to Guy Ritchie’s next movie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Aubrey Plaza’s increased pop culture presence after her work in The White Lotus also may have played a role in Operation Fortune seeming more financially viable.

Whatever the reason, Operation Fortune is now set to be released after so many years and experiencing a barrage of bad luck that would be considered “too contrived” if it occurred in a fictional film. At least the story has a happy ending for all involved in the fact that the movie will get to experience a traditional theatrical release in North America as originally planned, even after all this post-production chaos. The process of releasing any theatrical movie in a world rocked by COVID has been fraught with peril, but nowhere has that been more apparent than with Operation Fortune.