Releasing in theaters this week is Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, a spy action comedy from director Guy Ritchie, in which a team of private contractor secret agents is tasked by the British government to track down and secure a mysterious doomsday device before it falls into the wrong hands. Featuring an eclectic cast that includes Jason Statham in the title role as dashing spy Orson Fortune, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre promises much in the way of Guy Ritchie’s patented energetic action scenes and cool style.

Read on for our guide to the cast and characters of Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre below.

Jason Statham as Orson Fortune

As mentioned, Jason Statham stars as Orson Fortune, a private contractor super-spy with a penchant for breaking bones and drinking expensive wine. Fortune is hired by the British government to track down a mysterious device that can cause worldwide chaos known as “The Handle” before it is sold to the highest bidder on the black market by billionaire arms dealer Greg Simmonds.

British movie star Jason Statham made his debut role in the crime thriller Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, the first of several films he made with director Guy Ritchie including Snatch and the revenge thriller Wrath of Man. His role as a mercenary Frank Martin in the Corey Yuen-directed The Transporter began Statham’s ascent as an action hero, with Statham also kicking butt in Crank, Blitz, and the action ensembles The Expendables and Fast and the Furious 6. Statham would also appear in the Paul Feig-directed action-comedy Spy, where he spoofed his action-hero persona. And those are just a few of the great movies Statham has starred in. You can check out this article for our list of Statham's best thrillers that you can watch before Operation Fortune.

Aubrey Plaza as Sarah Fidel

Aubrey Plaza stars as Sarah Fidel, a private contractor spy and computer hacker who is recruited by MI6 mission handler Nathan Jasmine to join a team of spies led by Orson Fortune as they search for a missing device called “The Handle”. Fidel also poses as the girlfriend of Danny Francesco, a movie star who is blackmailed into helping Fortune and his team get close to billionaire arms dealer Greg Simmonds.

Plaza first made her mark with her deadpan comedy style when she portrayed April Ludgate in the comedy series Parks and Recreation. After supporting roles in comedies such as Funny People and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Plaza had her first leading role in the sci-fi comedy Safety Not Guaranteed alongside Mark Duplass. A return to TV saw her portraying the main antagonist Lenny Busker in the sci-fi series Legion. Acclaimed performances would follow in the films Ingrid Goes West, Black Bear, and Emily the Criminal, which she also produced. For more of Aubrey Plaza's best roles, check out this list.

Josh Hartnett as Danny Francesco

Josh Hartnett stars as Danny Francesco, a beloved Hollywood movie star who is blackmailed by super-spy Orson Fortune into helping his team get close to Greg Simmonds, a billionaire arms dealer and Danny Francesco superfan, who has in his possession a mysterious device that can cause worldwide chaos.

Hartnett made his feature film debut in Halloween H20, portraying the son of Jamie Lee Curtis. That same year, he starred in the Robert Rodriguez director sci-fi horror film The Faculty. Acclaimed performances in the psychological drama The Virgin Suicides and the Ridley Scott-directed war film Black Hawk Down would follow, leading to the big-budget spectacle Pearl Harbor alongside Ben Affleck. Hartnett would also make his mark on TV, starring in the horror series Penny Dreadful.

Cary Elwes as Nathan Jasmine

Cary Elwes stars as Nathan Jasmine, a mission coordinator for MI6 who is tasked by the British government to assemble a team and track down a mysterious doomsday device that is in the wrong hands. Jasmine hires super-spy Orson Fortune to find the device, no doubt regretting the expensive bill that will come with his services.

Cary Elwes is a known to many as the swashbuckling hero Westley in the Rob Reiner-directed fantasy-comedy The Princess Bride. Elwes would go on to have a prolific career in Hollywood throughout the ‘90s, starring in a diverse series of films including Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Bram Stoker's Dracula, and Twister. Elwes also made his mark in TV with acclaimed performances in The Pentagon Wars and Uprising.

Hugh Grant as Greg Simmonds

Hugh Grant stars as Greg Simmonds, a billionaire arms dealer who has in his possession a mysterious doomsday device that he is auctioning on the black market to the highest bidder. Simmonds is also a huge fan of Hollywood movie star Danny Francesco, information that super-spy Orson Fortune exploits when he blackmails Francesco into helping him get close to Simmonds.

Hugh Grant is a British actor who first received notices for his work in period dramas such as Maurice and Sense and Sensibility. In the ‘90s, Grant established himself as a leading man in the Richard Curtis rom-coms Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, and Love Actually. The last several years have seen Grant make his mark in TV with acclaimed roles in the BBC Amazon series A Very English Scandal and in the HBO limited series The Undoing alongside Nicole Kidman.

Bugzy Malone as J.J. Davies

Bugzy Malone stars as J.J. Davies, a new yet capable recruit to Orson Fortune’s team of spies, who are tasked with tracking down a mysterious doomsday device that is in possession of a billionaire arms dealer.

Bugzy Malone is a British actor and successful rapper, who made his film debut as boxer Ernie in The Gentlemen, also directed by Guy Ritchie. As a rapper, Malone is known for galvanizing the “grime revival” electric style of rap that led the UK urban scene away from the mainstream sound.

Lourdes Faberes as Emilia

Lourdes Faberes stars as Emilia, the right-hand lady to billionaire arms dealer Greg Simmonds who is the target of numerous intelligence agencies. When movie star Danny Francesco is coerced by super-spy Orson Fortune to get close to fanboy Simmonds, the eagle-eyed Emilia doesn’t trust his intentions.

Faberes is known for her roles as Atlani in the historical fiction series Knightfall, and as Pollution – one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse – in the Prime Video series Good Omens. Faberes also had a memorable supporting role as food critic Sara Southworth in the restaurant thriller Boiling Point.

Apart from these actors, Operation Fortune also stars Peter Ferdinando as Fortune's rival Mike, Eddie Marsan as British government official Knighton, and Max Beesley as Ben Harris, Greg Simmonds' lawyer, among others.