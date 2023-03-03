Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

Guy Ritchie is back! The cult British filmmaker behind such crime classics as Snatch and Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels and blockbusters like Sherlock Holmes and The Man From U.N.C.L.E. has recently taken a break from blockbusters to return to his roots. After doing “one for them” by directing Disney’s live action remake of Aladdin, Ritchie scaled things down for the heist comedy The Gentlemen and the action thriller Wrath of Man. His newest film, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, is another fun heist caper with no shortage of action and comedy; Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (which the film openly references) is a clear influence.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre follows the world-class assassin Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) after he’s brought in by the British intelligence officer Knighton (Eddie Marsan) to help recover a sensitive item known as “The Handle” that was stolen by rogue mercenaries. Paired with the sniper J.J. Davies (Bugzy Malone), the hacker Sarah Fidel (Aubrey Plaza), and the idiosyncratic team leader Nathan Davies (Cary Elwes), Orson discovers that “The Handle” will be sent to the eccentric billionaire Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). In order to infiltrate Simmonds’ inner circle, Orson recruits the Hollywood movie star Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett).

Viewers might be confused at the subtitle “Ruse de Guerre” (a French phrase referring to a wartime deception), which is almost as confusing as the film’s odd release delays. Due to COVID-19, initial concerns about having Ukrainian villains, and STX’s behind-the-scenes changes, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre was held for release for over a year; in the meantime, Ritchie already directed the wartime thriller The Covenant, which is set for release next month. Here’s everything you need to know about his latest.

What Is the Main Heist in 'Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre'?

After infiltrating a handover of critical information stored on a hard drive disk in a Madrid airport, Orson discovers that his team isn’t the only one investigating “The Handle”; Nathan confers with Knighton and realizes that the British intelligence office has also hired another group of spies led by Orson’s rival Mike (Peter Ferdinando) to retrieve the sensitive information. Orson and J.J. have to elude Mike’s team in order to get the hard drive to Sarah, who is hacking into the system and passing them directions. After Sarah copies over important information to Orson and Nathan, they realize that the device is being sold to Simmonds, who is hosting a charity gala in Cannes for orphaned children.

Why Do Nathan and Orson Recruit Danny Francesco?

In order to deceive Simmonds and get close to him, Orson decides to recruit his favorite movie star in order to interrupt the yacht where the gala is being hosted. While Danny is initially confused when he’s approached unexpectedly by Orson, he’s blackmailed into joining the team after realizing they have an intimate video recording of his relationship with his sister-in-law. Danny manages to charm Simmonds upon their trip in Cannes, with Sarah posing as his girlfriend and Orson posing as his new manager. Danny talks with Simmonds while Orson breaks into his computer network and takes down gangsters on the yacht. Simmonds is delighted when Danny announces his next film role will be as an eccentric billionaire; imagining himself as inspiration for the role, Simmonds invites Danny to spend a holiday at his luxurious resort.

What Is “The Handle" in 'Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre'?

After investigating Simmonds and breaking into a stash house controlled by Ukrainian gangsters, Orson discovers that “The Handle” is a highly advanced artificial intelligence program with the ability to disrupt the world’s financial markets. Even a moment of disruption could cripple the world’s financial infrastructure and cause a reversion to gold, which is controlled by two bio-tech moguls. Simmonds is planning to sell the Handle to the moguls, but Orson, Danny, and Sarah confront and enlist him to aid in their next mission.

Why Does Mike Betray Them?

It’s revealed that Mike has also been hired by the moguls to retrieve the Handle, and he steals it from Orson after initially appearing to help them take down the gangsters. As Sarah and Danny escape from Simmonds’ guards, Orson narrowly survives Mike’s attacks and realizes that the moguls are planning to activate the Handle.

Why Do Simmonds and Danny Go to Shut Down "The Handle"?

Orson realizes that the team must stop the moguls from activating the device by sending Simmonds and Danny to meet with them at the launch facility. They need to distract the moguls while Orson breaks into the building. Simmonds presents the moguls with blackmail information that suggests he could have their families assassinated; while the moguls agree, Mike unexpectedly betrays them and decides to take the device for himself.

Orson manages to make it to the top level and confront Mike before any activation. Orson finally gets his revenge and kills Mike. While Simmonds is able to escape with Danny, he realizes that Orson doesn’t plan on giving him the money earned from the robbery of his account. Instead, he decides to use the proceeds to finance Danny’s next film project.

Does Orson Get Offered Another Mission?

After completing his mission, Orson, J.J., and Sarah heads to Doha to meet with Nathan. Nathan tells the team that they have another assignment, but Orson says that he is taking an expensive vacation first. This is a callback to the beginning of the film, where Knighton voices his doubts about hiring Orson because of his tendency to take abrupt overseas vacations. While Nathan tries to get Orson to return in a few days, he leaves with J.J. and Sarah to take a multi-week trip.

Does 'Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre' Have a Post-Credit Scene?

There is a brief scene after the credits that takes place on the set of Danny’s new film. It’s revealed that he actually had been using the mission to research his next role, as he’s now dressed up as a character that resembles Simmonds. He acts in a scene that recreates Simmonds’ threats made to the bio-moguls during the film’s climax. After delivering the same speech line-for-line, Danny goes behind the camera where it’s revealed that Simmonds is directing the film.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is now playing in theaters.