Brash, bold, and darkly funny, are the best three words that describe Guy Ritchie’s work. And he is channeling the same energy in his all-new spy action comedy which he writes and directs. His latest project, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is another globe-trotting adventure of spies who are out to save the world, but using their own crazy ways.

The plot follows special agent and elite spy Orson Fortune leading a team of undercover operatives who must stop a billionaire arms dealer from trading in a dangerous weapon. For their mission, they use a popular Hollywood star as bait. And the rest, as they say, is a Guy Ritchie movie.

Apart from Ritchie, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is also co-written by Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies. Jason Statham, who stars in the titular role of Orson Fortune, also serves as a producer, along with Ivan Atkinson and Bill Block.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre follows the long line of Ritchie’s filmmaking legacy of comedy action thrillers that include Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, RocknRolla, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., and the very recent, The Gentlemen. So, it’s only natural to expect that the all-new spy action film will be a similar fun page from Ritchie’s playbook. Or more.

While you wait for the movie to release, here’s a rundown on the plot, trailer, release date, cast and characters, and everything else we know so far about Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.

Watch the Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre Trailer

STX films released the trailer for Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre in December 2021. From the first look at the action-comedy, we can say that it’s just what you expect of a Guy Ritchie film – dark humor, lots of cracking heads and kicking asses, and not to mention, a grand display of firepower.

With Dean Martin’s "Sway" playing in the background, the three-minute video features rip-roaring actions, snappy dialogues from the main protagonists, with a constant undertone of humor. The trailer also shows Jason Statham as Orson Fortune, who’s back to doing what he does best – kicking ass. There are also quick looks at the other main characters played by Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, Hugh Grant. If the trailer is any indication, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre definitely has the promise of a highly entertaining and explosive feature.

The release date of Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre has gone back and forth a couple of times. Initially, the movie was set to release on January 21, 2022, but got postponed to March 18, 2022. As per the latest news, the production company, STX Entertainment, has removed the title from its release schedule and the release date currently stands “unspecified”. So, watch this space as we bring you more updates on the release date for Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.

Who Is in Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’s Cast?

After the huge success of The Gentlemen, it was no surprise that Ritchie would be back with some of this old crew for a brand-new adventure. For Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, the filmmaker brings back Jason Statham for their fifth project together. Statham and Ritchie have previously worked together on Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, Revolver, and Wrath of Man.

Among other regulars of Ritchie’s movies, the new action-comedy will also see Hugh Grant, Josh Hartnett, and Eddie Marsan. The ensemble cast of Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre includes Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, and Bugzy Malone in major roles as well as Lourdes Faberes, Max Beesley, and Kaan Urgancıoğlu as supporting characters.

Who Are the Confirmed Characters in Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre?

The star-studded cast of the spy action comedy features a bunch of amusing, interesting, and badass characters, not necessarily with all traits in one.

Take a look at the main characters of Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre –

Orson Fortune – played by Jason Statham, Fortune is a private contractor/assassin and leads Operation Fortune, where he has to find and stop a deadly weapon.

Sarah Fidel – played by Aubrey Plaza, Sarah is a member of Fortune’s team and a skilled operative.

J.J. – played by Bugzy Malone, J.J. is also another skilled operative and team member of Operation Fortune.

Greg Simmonds – played by Hugh Grant, Greg Simmonds is a billionaire and arms dealer who has laid his hands on a stolen weapon that can threaten governments, world order, and even millions of lives.

Danny Francesco – played by Josh Hartnett, Danny is a Hollywood superstar, who is recruited by Fortune to save the world.

Cary Elwes as Nathan Jasmine – Nathan is a part of Fortune’s team. He is the one who brings the assignment to Fortune.

As for the other characters, there’s Lourdes Faberes as Emilia, Max Beesley as Ben Harris, Eddie Marsan as Knighton, and Kaan Urgancıoğlu as Casa, among others.

When Is Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre Filming?

Image via Miramax

The filming for Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre started in January 2021, across Turkey, Hampshire, and Qatar. The production was finally wrapped up in July 2021.

The movie was initially titled Five Eyes, but in September 2021, it was officially renamed Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, which we know as the current title.

What Is Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’s Story?

Here’s what the official synopsis of the movie says,

“In the film, super-spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). Reluctantly teamed with some of the world’s best operatives (Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world.”

Orson Fortune is an elite spy and a private contractor. Nathan Jasmine, most likely someone from the government, tasks him with finding Greg Simmonds, a wealthy arms dealer. Simmonds is suspected to be closing a sale of a dangerous weapon that has been stolen (possibly from some government) that could disrupt the world order and cost lives. Fortune puts together a team of highly skilled people, much to his dislike, and they realize that Simmonds could be stopped if they use a bait that he takes easily – his favorite movie star.

Fortune’s team recruits Hollywood superstar, Danny Francesco who has to stick around Simmonds under the pretext of “getting inspired” for his upcoming movie. As is the case with most spy stories, it doesn’t take long for things to go south. The five spies must do their best to stop the weapon from getting into the wrong hands. But before anything, they have to save Danny before his cover is blown and Simmonds finds out about their mission.

