The first trailer for Guy Ritchie’s newest film Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre has been released. This comedic spy thriller stars Jason Statham as Orson Fortune a super spy trying to halt the sale of weapons technology by the rich arms dealer Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre also stars Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, and Bugzy Malone.

Ritchie is reuniting with his frequent collaborator Statham, who also recently starred in Ritchie’s Wrath of Man released earlier this year. Ritchie’s latest looks to be a light-hearted spy film, akin to Ritchie’s 2015 film The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

In the first trailer, we see Statham’s Fortune working with a team that includes Plaza, Elwes, and Malone, and tricking an actor, played by Hartnett, to get in close with Grant’s arms dealer. While there is plenty of action, chases and shooting, there’s also plenty of humor, especially from Statham and Plaza, but also from the fish-out-of-water performance by Hartnett.

Ritchie has been particularly prolific in recent years. Beyond Wrath of Man, Ritchie released both The Gentleman and Disney’s Aladdin. Also expected in 2022 is The Interpreter, which is reported to star Jake Gyllenhaal. Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre is also co-written by Ritchie, alongside Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre comes out in 2022. Check out the first trailer for Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre below.

Here is the synopsis for Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre:

“In the film, super spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). Reluctantly teamed with some of the world’s best operatives (Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world.”

