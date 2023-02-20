What would one need to successfully take part in a billion-dollar arms deal? The answer to that comes in this latest action-comedy thriller, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre from the director of The Gentlemen and Sherlock Holmes, Guy Ritchie. The new thriller from Lionsgate which stars Jason Statham in the titular role is set for a March release date in theaters and in anticipation of that, the new trailer has been released. It teases all you need to succeed in this high-stakes game – guns, boldness, dark humor, and of course, some good Fortune.

In what can be described as a typical Ritchie work, the plot of the action-comedy follows elite spy and special agent, Orson Fortune who is tasked with stopping the transaction of a new weapons technology on the market. To help him on the mission, Fortune leads a team of undercover agents to take down the man at the center of the pack, the billionaire arms broker, Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). However, getting to Simmonds would need a bit more tact than brawn, at least in the early stages and so the team uses his favorite Hollywood movie star, Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) to bring about the perfect execution of the undercover mission. But do these missions ever go exactly to plan?

Previously titled Five Eyes, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is co-financed by Miramax and SFX Entertainment. Fortune’s team of elite-level operatives who set out to bag Simmonds will be played by Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, and Bugzy Malone. The action-comedy is a reunion opportunity for a number of its key players. Ritchie and Statham worked together on Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, and more recently in Wrath of Man which was also a collaboration between Ritchie and Miramax after their work on The Gentlemen.

Image via Miramax

When Will 'Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre' Hit Theaters?

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre had initially been scheduled for a release date of January 21, 2022. However, the film experienced a number of unexpected hurdles on its way. It seems, however, that it will finally get its chance on the big screen. The film is directed by Ritchie from a screenplay he co-wrote alongside Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies. Producing credits for the picture will go to the trio of Atkinson, Ritchie, and Bill Block.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre arrives in theaters on March 3. Check out the new trailer and read the official synopsis below: