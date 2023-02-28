Collider is happy to exclusive clip for Guy Ritchie's upcoming action comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre ahead of its theatrical release in the U.S. on March 3, 2023. Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre stars Jason Statham as super spy Orson Fortune who leads a team of elite international operators consisting of tech genius Sarah Fidel (Aubrey Plaza), the team's planner Nathan Jasmine (Cary Elwes), and sharpshooter J.J. Davis (Bugzy Malone).

This team is tasked with tracking down a new super weapon held by the billionaire arms dealer Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant) and put together a crazy plan to do so. They will infiltrate an arms deal that is being hosted by Simmonds by blackmailing the billionaire's favorite Hollywood actor Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) and use him as bait for Simmonds, and save the world in the process.

The new exclusive clip for Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre sees Francesco and Fidel arrive at Simmonds' private villa. After exchanging pleasantries, Simmonds leads the duo into his garage to show his favorite actor something special. The surprise is the car that Francesco drove in one of his movies, completely refurbished and restored to its former glory. As Francesco enters the car, overcome with nostalgia, Simmonds asks him if it was true that he did all of his own stunts. When Francesco answers yes, plans are made for him to show off his moves after the group has lunch. Viewers might recognize the car from the trailer for the film released earlier this month where Francesco is shown driving along a cliffside road while Fidel shoots out the window. Needless to say, the car definitely sees its fair share of stunts in the film.

More Details On Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

In addition to being the film's director, Ritchie also co-wrote Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre alongside Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies. Both Atkinson and Ritchie are joined by Bill Block as the film's producers. The film has had a tumultuous path to its upcoming U.S. release as the film was originally set for a January 21, 2022 release date, but the film was suddenly removed from the production studios' release schedule. Lionsgate bought the U.S. Distribution rights earlier this month and announced its upcoming March 3 release date shortly after the film was released in international markets earlier this year in January.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre arrives in theaters on March 3. You can check out the new exclusive clip and read the film's official synopsis below: