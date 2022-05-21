Operation Mincemeat recounts the story of perhaps the greatest fake-out in military history. British intelligence officials Ewan Montagu (Colin Firth), Charles Cholmondley (Matthew Macfadyen), Ian Fleming (Johnny Flynn), and Jean Leslie (Kelly Macdonald), seconded to the Admiralty during World War II, devise an improbable plan to prevent the German forces from reinforcing their troops in Sicily, the Allied forces' main access point to Europe in 1943. With the approval of Winston Churchill (Simon Russell Beale) and their more skeptical immediate superior, John Godfrey (Jason Isaacs), the group agrees to plant the supposed corpse of a British soldier on a beach in Fascist Spain. The corpse will carry false documents about a fictional Allied invasion of Greece. The success of the plan, dubbed Operation Mincemeat, depends on whether this misinformation will be delivered by Spanish authorities to German intelligence officials in Berlin –– and whether the Germans will fall for it and neglect military reinforcements in Italy, unwittingly saving thousands of Allied lives in the process.

But though much of the film dwells on the personal and professional sparring between Montagu and Cholmondley in the competitive and suspicion-filled wartime Admiralty, it's Flynn's aloof but humorous Ian Fleming, future writer of the James Bond novels, who conceives and proposes Operation Mincemeat itself. His extensive knowledge of espionage derived in part from his love of spy stories. Fleming becomes the film's unofficial observer and raconteur as he narrates the outlandish –– and true –– story that would end up being so crucial to the Allied cause. His narrative capabilities and musing on the nature of truth ultimately foreshadow his success as a writer of compelling spy novels and the creator of an enduringly interesting "man without an identity": James Bond/007, the antihero of mid-century fiction. The audacious plan at the heart of Operation Mincemeat thus becomes a test of Fleming's writerly ability to deceive. The inner workings of the undertaking, it seems, allow his creative impulses to flourish.

Crucially –– and despite the hesitance of his colleagues and the unfortunate executive decision to use a Welsh vagrant's body as the planted "British soldier" –– Fleming understands that developing an elaborate identity for the corpse will paradoxically make the man more vivid. The more elaborate the fiction, the more convincing the "found" soldier's life will seem to whoever finds his body, and the more effective the plan will be. Ultimately, the entirety of the intelligence operation depends on whether Fleming's meticulously built fiction is convincing enough to deceive both Spanish and German authorities –– and whether his careful creation can further a larger deception that will save British and American lives.

Will the Operation's fiction be accepted as fact? At what point will speculation harden into truth for the Spanish and the Germans, receiving and interpreting the false information? The observant Fleming's growing realization that this "truth" is ultimately negligible in wartime indicates the sustained tension in the film between reality and fiction. And the emotionally taxing nature of the Operation's final moments is a testament to how burdensome navigating the difference between truth and invention can be - particularly in a climate of secrecy like the wartime Admiralty.

It's fitting, then, that Fleming's famous future character, Bond, would later emerge as a chameleon of sorts, a polished but volatile Englishman whose ability to blend in with his surroundings would help orchestrate MI6's post-war deceptions. Like many a spy, Bond's success comes from his ability to sustain an image and a fiction that is palatable and useful to those he works with, even as he is deceiving them. This fiction, as Fleming might have it, arises not only because of how easily the truth is obscured during times of war, but also out of necessity and convenience.

