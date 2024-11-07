Ever since the end of World War II in 1945, Hollywood has been churning out thrillers and action spectacles set during the tragic era. While it is easy to assume that every film about World War II would be set deep within the trenches of combat, the truth is that many of the most important decisions were made behind closed doors, and have been left out of most historical records of what transpired. Operation Mincemeat offered a star-powered examination of a previously unreported case, as the film starred Matthew Macfadyen and Colin Firth, both of whom had initially gained notoriety for their performances as Mr. Darcy in different adaptations of Pride & Prejudice. Operation Mincemeat shows the surprising costs of war on the human spirit, and brings to life a surprising story that mirrors the development of modern spycraft.

What Is ‘Operation Mincemeat’ About?

Close

Operation Mincemeat is based on a real covert operation that began in 1943 when the Allied Forces were facing severe concerns about how long the war could last. A significant portion of Winston Churchill’s energies are focused on the transmission of covert messages regarding the movement of troops, some of which had been intercepted by Nazi spies. In order to create a ruse that would give the Allies an advantage, Lieutenant Commander Ewen Montagu (Firth) decides to join a strange mission proposed by the British intelligence officer, Charles Cholmondeley, in which they would plant false information on the corpse of a dead soldier. This allowed the Nazis to pick up on the information and take it as fact, leaving the British to mask their actual troop movements and turn the tide of the war.

Director John Madden gets quite technical in exploring the various British military departments involved in such a seemingly strange plan, but Operation Mincemeat explores the feelings of loneliness, isolation, and hopelessness that come with the wages of war. Cholmondeley states that their role is to be storytellers, as they are forced to create an entire backstory for the corpse that they’ve renamed Major William Martin so that their story is sound. Cholmondeley and his team have to conceive of desires, motivations, and achievements for a man who never existed, which takes an emotional toll. There’s also time left to show romance, as Montagu’s position in the conflict means that he is spending time away from his wife, Iris (Hattie Morahan), and their children. A romantic love triangle begins to develop between Montagu, Cholmondeley, and the spy Jean Leslie (Kelly Macdonald), who is disguised as the dead soldier’s fiancée in photos. While this could have easily felt like a cheesy side plot inserted to add melodrama, the characters’ connections make sense, as they begin to form a close bond when faced with so much pressure to succeed.

‘Operation Mincemeat’ Shows the Origins of Espionage

Operation Mincemeat shows the importance that secret operations played in World War II, as technology was advancing at a rapid rate, forcing British engineers to take risks on strategies that hadn’t ever been used before in the history of war. While there is some guilt that Montagu and Cholmondeley feel about not being on the frontlines, they understand that diverting the attention of the Nazis will end up being more valuable. There was no point in sending troops into battle if the conflict could be avoided in its entirety. Operation Mincemeat implies that the skills developed during this assignment ended up shaping what British intelligence looked like in the next few decades. Johnny Flynn even shows up as Ian Fleming, the man who would eventually write the James Bond series.

Operation Mincemeat is able to spotlight the achievements of unsung heroes who had never received the biopic treatment. While other World War II movies like Darkest Hour and The Imitation Game also explored aspects of military strategy, they benefited from the fact that a majority of the audience was already familiar with who Winston Churchill and Alan Turing were. It’s a testament to the united charisma of Macfadyen and Firth that Operation Mincemeat was able to give true brave men the hero’s story that they had long since deserved.

6 10 Operation Mincemeat Release Date Rating Runtime

Operation Mincemeat is streaming on Netflix in the United States.

Watch on Netflix