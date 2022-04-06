Netflix has released the official trailer for its upcoming World War II drama Operation Mincemeat, which stars Succession’s star Matthew Macfadyen alongside Academy Award winner Colin Firth in the main roles. Directed by John Madden, Operation Mincemeat is based on the book of the same name, Operation Mincemeat: How a Dead Man and a Bizarre Plan Fooled the Nazis and Assured an Allied Victory by Ben McIntyre, which tells the true story of an out-of-the-box plan concocted by the British, which assured an Allied victory over the Nazis.

Set in 1943, the Allied forces are set on planning an assault on Sicily that would help break Hitler’s hold on occupied Europe. However, they need to devise a plan that would prevent them from being massacred in the attempt. So, Charles Cholmondeley of MI5 (Macfadyen) and naval intelligence officer Ewen Montagu (Firth) come up with a curious strategy: to use a human corpse carrying false documents to mislead and outsmart the German troops.

“So we’re going to play a humiliating trick on Hitler,” Montagu explains in the trailer, as he tells the other officials at the table of his plan. The trailer showcases snippets of the many phases of this unconventional plan, including acquiring the dead body of a homeless man and preparing every single possession that will be planted on it. Although the topic is unquestionably a serious one, the trailer suggests that the film will also feature moments of comedy in the interactions between Firth and Macfadyen, as we can tell from the short "I may vomit" exchange between them.

The adapted screenplay is penned by Michelle Ashford. Operation Mincemeat is produced by Charles S. Cohen, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, and Kris Thykier, with Simon Gillis, and Christian McLaughlin as executive producers. Other members of the cast besides Firth and Macfadyen include Kelly Macdonald, Penelope Wilton, Johnny Flynn, Rufus Wright, Charlotte Hamblin, and Mark Gatiss.

In December, Operation Mincemeat had its January 7 release pushed back to April. However, the film has now officially been confirmed to premiere in theatres on May 6, before premiering on Netflix on May 11. Check out the new trailer below:

