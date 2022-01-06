What better way to start the new year with some new fresh nail polish that matches the resolutions you've made? Xbox has announced a new collaboration with beauty brand OPI for its new spring collection of nail polish. This assortment of 12 different nail polish colors is inspired by some recognizable in-game items from popular Xbox games Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite.

The collaboration’s slogan is ‘Play the Palette’ and each individual nail polish has is titled after content and ideas from the two games. Some of the humorous names include ‘Quest for Quartz’, ‘Sage Simulation’, ‘Suzi is My Avatar’, ‘You Had Me At Halo’, and ‘The Pass is Always Greener’, among others. Some colors are selling quickly, with some colors already out of stock, like the bright sparkly red ‘Heart and Con-Soul’.

According to Ulta Beauty's website, where the polishes are exclusive for purchase until February 1, the nail polishes are fast-drying and can endure up to seven days of wear. For now, these polishes are exclusive for purchase in the USA but will become widely available from February 1, at which point, redeemable content for Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite will be available with purchase of the polishes.

For Forza Horizon 5, fans can acquire an exclusive Ford GT livery, while in Halo Infinite, they can gain some new armor coating. To redeem purchases for rewards, fans can do so by sending a receipt of a $20USD or more purchase to OPI's website or on the Xbox App. A Forza Horizon 5 gift can be redeemed until April 15 while a Halo Infinite one can be redeemed until June 15.

The OPI x Xbox collection can be purchased exclusively through Ulta Beauty.

