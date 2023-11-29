The Big Picture Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is rushing to restock the 4K Ultra HD disc format of Christopher Nolan's blockbuster film Oppenheimer due to high demand.

The popularity of the film in physical form has led to sold-out stores and inflated prices on the after-market for special editions.

Christopher Nolan's support for physical collections stems from his skepticism towards streaming and the assurance of owning a Blu-ray disc that cannot be taken away or removed like digital media.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has revealed it's in a race against time to restock Oppenheimer in its recently released 4K Ultra HD disc format. The blockbuster from Christopher Nolan was released on November 21 and, with the director vocally encouraging fans of the movie to go out and buy it in physical form over digital media, it's been flying off the shelves — which is both a positive and a negative for Universal. While the demand has been sky-high, it has created a vacuum for the holiday season and Universal has announced it is "working to replenish" the stock before it's too late for the most wonderful time of the year.

Top-tier Oppenheimer discs have quickly sold out at major retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon, sparking a surge in after-market transactions. Online reports indicate that the "Steelcase" special edition is commanding prices as high as $200 per copy. Just as in its release in IMAX 70mm, the demand to see Oppenheimer in its crispest and most pristine quality, either on the big screen or at home, is exceptionally high and just serves as a reminder of how powerful Nolan's brand is.

“We are happy so many consumers are embracing Oppenheimer in 4K Ultra HD and understand that some retailers may currently be out of stock,” the studio’s home entertainment division said in a statement, originally distributed to Deadline. “Universal is working to replenish those retailers quickly so fans can watch the film at home in the best picture quality possible.”

Why Doesn't Christopher Nolan Like Streaming?

Close

Christopher Nolan has long been skeptical of streaming services and a staunch advocate for the traditional cinematic experience. The impressive $900 million-plus global earnings of Oppenheimer have served as a confirmation of his belief. In light of this, Nolan has emphasized the importance for film enthusiasts to build a tangible, physical collection of their favorite movies instead of depending on the uncertainties of streaming. He has also pointed out that streaming platforms often make strategic decisions that result in films being unavailable for extended periods, or worse, removed entirely for as long as they so desire.

“If you buy a 4K UHD, you buy a Blu-ray it’s on your shelf, it’s yours,” Nolan told IGN in a recent interview. “No company is going to break into your house and take it from you and repossess it. It’s yours, and you own it. That’s never really the case with any form of digital distribution.”

Oppenheimer is available to purchase at all major retailers as well as on Digital platforms.

Oppenheimer The story of American scientist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Release Date July 21, 2023 Director Christopher Nolan Cast Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. Rating R Runtime 181 Main Genre Biography

Rent or Purchase Online