Much like the brilliant scientific mind of its titular protagonist, the enthusiasm for Oppenheimer is limitless beyond our imagination. After grossing over $950 million worldwide at the box office over the summer, audiences were eager to experience Christopher Nolan's masterful film again at home. On November 21, the release date of Oppenheimer on all forms of home video, the anticipation was fulfilled. According to Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, the film's transfer on 4K Blu-ray sold out after a week on sale across major retailers. In a statement, Universal said that they are "working to replenish those retailers quickly so fans can watch the film at home in the best picture quality possible." In an era that places minimal emphasis on home releases, this is a major triumph. Studios, if this isn't a sign that physical media should be prioritized in the future, then we've lost all perspective.

Christopher Nolan's Physical Media Release of 'Oppenheimer' Sets a Strong Example

From the get-go, there was a certain eminence surrounding the home media of Oppenheimer, thanks in large part due to Christopher Nolan's stringent protection of cinema as an art form. In 2021, months before production of his 2023 blockbuster biopic began, Nolan cut ties with Warner Bros, who had been the studio behind all of his major films, because of their day-and-date distribution strategy, which had movies release in theaters and HBO Max simultaneously. Much like Martin Scorsese and James Cameron, Nolan has been a staunch advocate for the theater experience and dismisses streaming as a viable substitute for the big screen. This is particularly evident in his glowing praise and prolific use of IMAX photography in his films. During the run-up to Oppenheimer, Nolan practically made the film stock 70 mm a household name thanks to his passionate endorsement of the form.

Beyond the luxury of forever owning a remarkable film, Nolan pushed an ethical message when promoting Oppenheimer's physical media release. In an interview with The Washington Post, Nolan made a joke about obtaining physical media as a defense mechanism against those "evil streaming services" that can meddle with films. In a follow-up, he elaborated on his concerns with more nuance, stating "There is a danger these days that if things only exist in the streaming version, they do get taken down." To combat these fears, Nolan made sure that the home release of Oppenheimer contains a surplus of bonus features... over three hours of behind-the-scenes material, to be exact. For general consumers, there are a multitude of reasons to purchase a 4K Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray, or DVD release of Oppenheimer, but if you were anticipating a home re-watch on pristine 4K quality, you'll have to wait for Universal to re-stock their shelves.

'Oppenheimer' Selling Out on 4K Is Major Win for Cinephiles

The incredibly high demand for Oppenheimer on physical media is an affirmation that there is still a market for the medium. 4K Blu-ray is the highest quality digital transfer, which means it is more expensive than the standard Blu-ray. The format also requires specific hardware that plays 4K discs. Nonetheless, people flocked to obtain the film at its sharpest home video quality because a film of Oppenheimer's magnitude is best complemented by 4K. Beyond the monetary value, studios embracing the physical media market would invigorate the cinephile community, a group that is equally passionate about assembling a vast curation of films on discs. This is precisely why the Criterion Collection has amassed such a passionate following.

'Oppenheimer' Selling Out in the Era of Streaming Is Especially Impressive

In fairness, physical media is not an extinct product. All major theatrically released films receive proper home video output. However, the streaming era certainly has not been kind to the DVD/Blu-ray market. In October, Best Buy, a prominent technology retailer, announced that they would no longer be selling DVDs and Blu-rays. Netflix, which revolutionized the home video market through physical media and streaming, discontinued its DVD mailing service in 2023 as well. The phasing out of physical media is a matter of business, as sales have rapidly decreased since the format's peak in the 2000s. Variety, who broke the Best Buy news, reported that physical media revenue in the first half of 2023 dropped 28%, to $754 million, compared with $1.05 billion in the year-earlier period.

It is easy to point the finger at streaming for triggering the market shift. However, studios are not faultless in the gradual endangerment of physical media. In recent years, when the general audience has shifted to purchasing films on VOD or waiting for a film's arrival on a streaming service, DVDs and Blu-rays have failed to announce their presence in the culture. Look no further than the abandonment of special features in the recent catalog of physical media. Studios skimping on behind-the-scenes featurettes, archival footage, and cast/crew interviews have made the tangible release of films less valuable. To the dismay of all curious cinephiles, the commentary track has become an advent of the golden age of DVDs. The waning passion put forward behind the physical media of major studios is evident in the lack of flavor in something as benign as menu screens.

The physical media market going by the wayside is tied to the recent crisis surrounding the film industry regarding the decay of mid-budget films. Matt Damon, as a guest on Hot Ones, detailed the essential role that DVDs played in helping financially riskier projects get greenlit. "The movies that we used to make, you could afford to not make all of your money when it played in the theater because you knew you had the DVD coming behind the release," Damon explained. He likened a film's DVD release to re-opening the film in theaters, only this time, the studio would presumably receive a higher profit margin. Many of Damon's breakthrough films of the 1990s, including Good Will Hunting, The Rainmaker, and Rounders, are not intended to be blockbusters, but critical acclaim leads to positive word-of-mouth, which leads to DVD sales. Streaming's diminishing of the DVD market has paved the way for our current movie landscape, which solely relies on big budgets and big box office gross.

Owning Physical Copies of Movies Is Important

Oppenheimer, along with its viral theatrical counterprogramming, Barbie, was reminiscent of a period when non-franchise movies sat at the center of the monoculture. The shelf-clearing physical media release of Christopher Nolan's film is a throwback to when DVD releases were positioned as events. The 3 hours of bonus features were a proud selling point for Universal and Nolan. By emphasizing ancillary material such as behind-the-scenes featurettes and commentary tracks, the passion and wonder behind cinema substantially increases. Expose filmmaking as a laborious art form by ingenious craftspeople rather than what many executives reduce films to these days: just a piece of content.

When Nolan spoke facetiously about the "evil streaming services," his sentiment was not misguided. He was commenting on the ever-growing crisis in the digital sphere of films and TV shows being inexplicably pulled from streaming services on a whim. This occurs far too frequently across all the major streaming platforms. Max, Disney Plus, and Netflix have unceremoniously removed a handful of their property from the platform.

Physical Media Helps Protect Artists' Hard Work

This habit of purging titles off streamers, as seen with HBO's Westworld, Disney+'s Big Shot, The Power of the Dog on Netflix in the United Kingdom, and a variety of abandoned series on Paramount Plus, leaves films and shows in distribution purgatory. When not supplemented with a physical media release, the fate of an art form's existence lies in the hands of studios more concerned with tax write-offs. If they're not being pulled, the threat of a studio meddling with the content of a film or show is always looming. Last summer, Disney censored the digital release of The French Connection, which saw a racial slur cut from the film, sanitizing the brutality of the story.

When you stream a film through your monthly subscription or even purchase it on VOD, you never really own an untainted copy of the respective film. Owning physical media is a quick remedy to this dilemma. The beauty of owning DVDs and Blu-rays is that you possess the respective artist's exact vision. Christopher Nolan put it succinctly, "If you buy a 4K UHD, you buy a Blu-ray, it’s on your shelf, it’s yours," he said in an interview with IGN. "No company is going to break into your house and take it from you and repossess it. It’s yours, and you own it. That’s never really the case with any form of digital distribution." Of course, the future production of physical media is dictated by the studios. However, if studios care about the livelihood and prosperity of the film industry, physical media must be a point of interest. Let other directors compound their cinematic vision with what they want consumers to experience at home.

