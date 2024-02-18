The Big Picture Oppenheimer cleans up at the BAFTAs, taking home 7 awards including Best Picture and Best Director for Christopher Nolan.

The star-studded cast, led by Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr., brings to life the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

With critical acclaim and massive box office success, Oppenheimer continues to rack up awards nominations, including at the Oscars.

The Oppen-homies are eating good right now. The latest stop on the awards train was in London this evening, and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer was the evening's big winner, taking home 7 awards at the night's British Academy Film and Television Awards. The film was nominated for a total of 13 BAFTAs on the night. Nolan earned his first BAFTA for Best Director, while Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. won the awards in the Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actor in a Supporting Role categories. Oppenheimer also took home the big one of the night, nabbing Best Film despite strong competition from the likes of Poor Things and All of Us Strangers.

The story revolves around the career of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Murphy), the theoretical physicist tasked with overseeing the development of the first atomic bomb, while Downey played Lewis Strauss, the chair of the US Atomic Energy Commission who sought to discredit Oppenheimer in the wake of the war. Outside of Murphy and Downey, the movie also features the likes of Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Kenneth Branagh, Jason Clarke, Josh Harnett, Dylan Arnold, Benny Safdie, James D'Arcy, Tony Goldwyn, Olivia Thirlby, and Jack Quaid.

The film was, unsurprisingly, a massive critical success — with a 93% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 471 reviews, it is widely regarded as Nolan's greatest work to date — but also a stunning financial success grossing, to date, $959.9 million off a reported $100 million budget. The dream of "Billionheimer" continues to live on heading towards the Oscars.

What Awards Has 'Oppenheimer' Won So Far?

Image via Universal

Oppenheimer has already achieved significant recognition across various award categories and awards bodies. At the 81st Golden Globe Awards, it was nominated for eight awards and emerged victorious in five key categories: Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director (Nolan), Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama (Murphy), Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture (Downey), and Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson), making it the first movie since Gandhi (1982) to secure five Golden Globes, and the tenth overall to accomplish this feat. Both the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute listed Oppenheimer among the top ten films of 2023. The film also dominated the 29th Critics' Choice Awards with eight wins, including awards for Nolan, Downey, and Göransson for their contributions. Nolan also recently took home the award for Best Director at the DGA Awards.

Furthermore, in addition to its success at the BAFTAS, Oppenheimer was honored with thirteen nominations at the 96th Academy Awards ranking it among the most nominated films in the history of the awards body. The film is currently available to stream on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock