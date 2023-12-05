The Big Picture Margot Robbie reveals that a producer tried to convince her to change the release date of Greta Gerwig's Barbie, but she refused.

Robbie believed that the simultaneous release of Oppenheimer and Barbie was a perfect double billing that audiences would appreciate.

The success of both Oppenheimer and Barbie at the box office proved that the films did not have to compromise or give way to each other.

Margot Robbie has revealed that a producer on Oppenheimer contacted her prior to the release of Barbie this summer, advising that she help change the release date of Greta Gerwig's film. Speaking to Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy as part of the "Actors on Actors" segment on Variety, the Australian actress told her Irish counterpart, “One of your producers, Chuck Roven, called me, because we worked together on some other projects,” Robbie said. “And he was like, ‘I think you guys should move your date.’ And I was like, ‘We’re not moving our date. If you’re scared to be up against us, then you move your date.’ And he’s like, ‘We’re not moving our date. I just think it’d be better for you to move.’ And I was like, ‘We’re not moving!'”

Robbie also revealed that she always thought the pair were an ideal pairing, which contributed to her reasoning for not wanting to shift dates.

“It’s a perfect double billing… Clearly, the world agreed. Thank God. The fact that people were going and being like, ‘Oh, watch “Oppenheimer” first, then “Barbie.”‘ I was like, ‘See? People like everything.’ People are weird… I think they were also really excited by the filmmakers. People were itching for the next Chris Nolan film and itching for the next Greta Gerwig film. To get them at the same time was exciting.”

When the two movies premiered on the same day, it sparked the "Barbenheimer" craze over the summer. This led to Barbie making history as Warner Bros.' top-earning film ever, bringing in $1.4 billion worldwide. At the same time, Oppenheimer became the most successful biopic of all time, raking in $950 million globally, proving quite clearly that neither film had to concede any ground to the other when it came to the summer release schedule.

How Did Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' End Up Squaring Off Against 'Barbie' at the Box Office?

After Nolan and Warner Bros. had experienced a rift over the pandemic release of Tenet, the filmmaker chose Universal for this next feature, Oppenheimer. Nolan's Oppenheimer secured its spot on the July 21, 2023 release calendar by Universal. Subsequently, Warner Bros. announced that Gerwig's Barbie would also premiere on the same day. The initial excitement surrounding the Barbie release date stemmed from Warner Bros's choice to schedule a film to open concurrently with a new Christopher Nolan blockbuster. It was especially notable as the director and the studio's working relationship had lasted two decades prior. Interestingly, Nolan clarified in a recent interview that there are no lingering hard feelings between him and Warner Bros, and that he would work with the studio again.

“I think it happened because both movies were good,” Murphy said, address the success of both movies. “In fact, that summer, there was a huge diversity of stuff in the cinema, and I think it just connected in a way that you or I or the studios or anybody could never have predicted.”

