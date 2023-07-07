The release of Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated new film Oppenheimer is fast approaching, as one half of the movie event of the summer. The film, which debuts the same day as the equally-anticipated Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie, features an all-star ensemble cast including the likes of Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Benny Safdie. The latter of which is already voicing high praise for the film, calling it Nolan's best project yet, as he posted a brand-new look at his character in the film. Safdie, director of Uncut Gems, appears in Oppenheimer as Hungarian physicist Edward Teller, the man who had a hand in the creation of the world's first hydrogen bomb.

Sharing a new look at him in the role, Safdie captioned the photo: "A brand new look at Edward Teller post Nuke test! I got to see the movie recently, and I can tell you with certainty: This is Chris’ best movie by far. It’s got everything firing on all cylinders." Considering Nolan's critically acclaimed back catalog of work, this is some high praise, as the director has no doubt become one of the most notable and influential auteurs working today. Some of Nolan's most famous films include the highly-acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy (which are often named among, if not the, best comic book movie adaptations), Momento, Inception, and Dunkirk.

An adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Martin Sherwin and Kai Bird, Nolan's latest film chronicles the real-life story of the theoretical physicist who played a key role in developing the atomic bomb, leading The Manhattan Project during World War II. The film will grapple with the weight of his work, as he endeavors to create a weapon which grants humanity the power to end civilization itself. With the film depicting an event of such magnitude in the history of humankind, it is only fitting then that the film would display it with visuals to match, with the film being shot entirely in IMAX. Murphy, who appears in the film as the titular scientist, has urged audiences to make the trip to the theater to watch the film, saying "I know that’s what I’m supposed to say, that’s the studio line. But you have to see this in the cinema on the biggest fucking screen possible. There are moments in it that will blow people’s lids off.” The film is reported to have a lengthy runtime of 3 hours.

Benny Safdie in Oppenheimer

Brace for Impact

As one half of "Barbenheimer", the upcoming film has become part of one of the most must-see movie events in recent history, with the hotly-anticipated projects becoming a viral sensation in some formiddable money-can't-buy marketing. Deadline reported that Oppenheimer is looking at a predicted opening of between $40-50 million, while Barbie could see returns of between $80-100 million in its debut.

Oppenheimer hits theaters on July 21. Check out the film's trailer below: