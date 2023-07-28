Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer debuted to spectacular box-office numbers and universal acclaim. The film chronicles the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, including his involvement in leading Project Manhattan and his subsequent fall from grace orchestrated by Lewis Strauss.

Cillian Murphy stars as Oppenheimer, leading an astoundingly large supporting cast, including Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, and Robert Downey Jr. However, the film has an impressive parade of cameos, from familiar Nolan collaborators to new and unexpected faces. These appearances complement and enrich Oppenheimer's world, and while most are just one-scene cameos, others have a little more to do.

8 Jack Quaid as Richard Feynman

Jack Quaid appears in several scenes in Oppenheimer, but his role remains small compared to others. The actor from The Boys plays Richard Feynman, a theoretical physicist known for his significant contributions to the development of quantum electrodynamics, which earned him the 1965 Nobel Prize in Physics alongside two others.

Feynman is part of the Manhattan Project, recruited by Oppenheimer and Leslie Groves at Princeton. Quaid shares an eerie physical similarity to the real Feynman, making his small but memorable portrayal more striking. Quaid is seen playing the bongos several times throughout Oppenheimer, a hobby the real Feynman was famous for indulging.

7 Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge

Who would've thought Josh from Drake & Josh would one day play a pivotal role in a Christopher Nolan movie? The actor plays Kenneth Bainbridge, a physicist at Harvard and the director of the Manhattan Project's Trinity test. Peck's most memorable scene in Oppenheimer is precisely the test, where he is in charge of aborting the test should anything go wrong.

The real Bainbridge dedicated his life after the Manhattan Project to ending the testing of nuclear weapons. The film doesn't deal with this, limiting his participation to the tense and unforgettable Trinity test scene. Considering Oppenheimer is a critique of the bomb's destruction, it would've been nice to see more of Bainbridge's real-life advocacy.

6 Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush

80s icon Matthew Modine is no stranger to working with Christopher Nolan. The actor played a major supporting role in The Dark Knight Rises before reuniting with the director for Oppenheimer. Modine plays Vannevar Bush, head of the US Office of Scientific Research and Development.

Modine has a few scenes in the film, so the word "cameo" doesn't exactly fit his participation. Bush was an important figure before and after the Manhattan Project, especially regarding discussions about where to drop the bomb and developing the hydrogen bomb. Modine is a reliable presence, making Bush memorable without pulling focus from other players.

5 James D'Arcy as Patrick Blackett

Petulant English characters easily steal whichever scene they're in, especially if James D'Arcy plays them. The underrated actor appears in Oppenheimer as Patrick Blackett, Oppenheimer's tutor at the Cavendish Laboratory in Cambridge. A Nobel Prize winner, Blackett contributed significantly to cloud chambers, cosmic rays, and paleomagnetism research.

Blackett plays an antagonistic role in Oppenheimer, openly criticizing the titular character while mentoring him. He is later against Oppneheimer's work in the Manhattan Project, although his participation is limited to only two scenes at the film's beginning. A recognized character actor, D'Arcy makes a strong impression in Oppenheimer despite his limited screen time.

4 James Remar as Henry Stimson

Oppenheimer's large cast is perfect for giving underrated character actors their dues. Such is the case for James Remar, who plays Henry Stimson, the US Secretary of War. Stimson oversaw the American military efforts during World War II, meaning he has a small but pivotal role in Oppenheimer.

Remar's big scene comes near the end of the second act, as every major player in the Manhattan Project gathers to discuss possible targets for the bomb. Stimson claims he removed Kyoto because of its historical meaning for the Japanese before adding it's also where he and his wife honeymooned. The scene is chilling and a sobering reminder of how world leaders play with human lives on a daily basis.

3 Casey Affleck as Boris Pash

Image via Amazon Studios

Academy Award winner Casey Affleck first worked with Christopher Nolan in 2014's Interstellar. He reunites with the acclaimed director in Oppenheimer, playing Boris Pash, a US Army military intelligence officer and the commander of the Alsos Mission in charge of discovering enemy scientific developments.

Affleck shares a memorably tense scene with Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer, where his character questions Oppenheimer about possible spies. He later returns for a blink-and-you'll-miss-it scene where he declares against Oppenheimer during his security hearing. Affleck is the definition of a great cameo, leaving a lasting impression despite having mere minutes of screen time.

2 Gary Oldman as President Harry S. Truman

Image Via Warner Bros.

Gary Oldman is one of Christopher Nolan's usual collaborators, appearing as Commissioner Gordon in all three Dark Knight films. The Oscar winner reunites with the prolific director in Oppenheimer, doing an unforgettable cameo as President Harry S. Truman.

Buried under piles of make-up yet still recognizable, Oldman is disquieting as Truman, sharing a memorable scene with Cillian Murphy where he mocks Oppenheimer's regrets over the bomb. There's no trace of Oldman's popular over-the-top antics; instead, the actor goes for a quiet and controlling approach that makes his performance all the more disturbing. Oppenheimeris a pretty clear indictment of nuclear weapons and research, and the Truman scene might be its most effective portrayal of these pressing and vital themes.

1 Rami Malek as David L. Hill

Image via Universal Pictures

Another Oscar winner has a brief but pivotal role in Oppenheimer. Rami Malek plays David L. Hill, a nuclear physicist and the head of the Federation of American Scientists. Hill is best remembered for his 1959 testimony against Lewis Strauss' nomination to become Secretary of Commerce.

Nolan effectively uses Malek's distinctive presence for his narrative purpose. Hill appears in two scenes before his big testimony, staying silent but standing out due to Malek's trademark aura. When his big speech finally comes, it's a cathartic moment for the audience; Malek effectively carries the film's climax and does so admirably, giving what is arguably his best performance since Mr. Robot.

