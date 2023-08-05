Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s newest film has been lauded by viewers and critics alike for its outstanding portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant physicist behind the creation of the atomic bombs. Critics praised the realistic cinematography, eloquent script, and the many performances given by the massive cast.

With a cast full of Oscar winners and nominees, some questioned whether too big of a cast was too much. However, each member played their role, big and small, to perfection. Whether it was Cillian Murphy’s grand performance as the titular character, or Casey Affleck’s daunting one-scene appearance, the cast was able to bring a plethora of brilliant characters to life.

10 Roger Robb

Played to perfection by Jason Clarke, Roger Robb served as special council for the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) in their successful attempt at revoking Oppenheimer’s security clearance. His insistent line of questioning created a claustrophobic feel in the interrogation room, making him one of the best characters in the film.

Through his ruthless, apathetic demeanor, Robb, not only served as an adversary to Oppenheimer, but as an aid in Nolan’s storytelling. As Robb drilled Oppenheimer for questions about his past, Oppenheimer was forced to re-encounter his memories, triumphs, and failures that led him to the moment.

9 Jean Tatlock

Although she had limited screen time, Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh) showed the audience an alternate side of Oppenheimer as his former mistress. Tatlock was a member of the Communist Party, and her exuberant personality made her a foil to her lover.

Her steamy scenes with Oppenheimer, although not-well received everywhere, showed the audience the passion between the two individuals, as well as the vulnerability Oppenheimer faced during his interrogation. However, it was Tatlock’s stubborn mindset that led to both her appeal and unfortunate demise, making her one of the most important characters in the movie.

8 Isidor Rabi

Isidor Rabi (David Krumholtz) provided a sense of comic relief and righteousness in the amoral world of physics, by remaining a dear friend to Oppenheimer, while not relinquishing his morality by participating in the Manhattan Project. Rabi first meets Oppenheimer at a conference in the Netherlands, where he shares a moment with the physicist through their shared Jewish-American identities.

Rabi’s acts of kindness by offering Oppenheimer food at several points during the story, including their train ride and during Oppenheimer’s trial, help cement him as one of the best characters in the film.

7 David Hill

Despite having less than ten minutes screen-time in a movie 180 minutes long, David Hill (Rami Malek) plays one of the most integral roles in the story. Hill, a physicist from Chicago, encounters Oppenheimer briefly to discuss petitioning against the use of atomic weapons, but is quickly dismissed.

However, Hill can arguably be seen as one of the heroes in the film, as he puts aside his ego to incriminate Lewis Strauss, much to the shock of the audience. As he delivers a monologue to the court in a cogent manner, viewers are forced to root for him.

6 Albert Einstein

Perhaps the smartest man ever, Albert Einstein (Bill Conti) had a big impact in the creation of the atomic bomb, and inspiring Oppenheimer. Einstein is involved in some of the most integral parts of the story, including the ending scene, which is debated as one of the greatest in recent history. Einstein’s monologue at the end sums up Oppenheimer’s bittersweet experience after his interrogation, which makes for a thought-provoking moment for the audience.

This version of Einstein, older and wiser, is concerned about the implications of potentially dangerous scientific discoveries, which furthers the topics of morality in terms of the production of nuclear weapons.

5 Edward Teller

Director of Uncut Gems and Good Time, Bennie Safdie surprised audience members by putting on a convincing performance as Hungarian physicist, Edward Teller. Teller, a member of the Manhattan Project, is keen to research additional information on nuclear weaponry, even with Oppenheimer’s indiscretion. His journey as a character parallels the obsession with discovery that is seen in a young Oppenheimer, as he furthers himself in the world of nuclear physics.

Although his character's obsession leads to a conflict with Oppenheimer regarding the morality of atomic weapons, Safdie’s morally gray performance as Teller can be seen as one of the best performances in the film.

4 Leslie Groves

Lieutenant General Leslie Groves, played by star actor, Matt Damon, serves as one Oppenheimer’s closest allies. Groves, a military officer for the United States of America government, worked closely with Oppenheimer in the development of the Manhattan Project.

The relationship between the lieutenant and physicist grow as they work together to create the atomic bomb, ending with Groves’ testimony for Oppenheimer at the end of the film. His confrontational, and yet humble approach to the Manhattan Project benefited the many physicists and scientists, and also made Groves one of the few allies of Oppenheimer throughout the film.

3 Kitty Oppenheimer

As opposed to her passive husband, Emily Blunt plays his assertive wife, Kitty. Kitty, the wife to Oppenheimer and mother to his children, strays away from the typical maternal trope in favor of a more flawed individual who struggles with postpartum depression. Her volatile personality can be seen as unlikeable in the beginning, but she redeems herself with her retorts against Roger Robb during Oppenheimer’s investigation.

During her interrogation into Oppenheimer’s character, Kitty swiftly defends him with quick responses against Robb’s accusations, serving as a loyal partner to Oppenheimer. As well, her lack of respect for Teller, shows her strong-willed nature, allowing her to grow into a top character.

2 Lewis Strauss

Robert Downey Jr. displays his dynamic acting range as the primary antagonist in the film, Lewis Strauss. Strauss, the jealous senior United States Atomic Energy Commission officer, betrayed Oppenheimer after he was ridiculed during a meeting on the exports of isotopes, and because he felt Oppenheimer had turned Einstein against him.

Using his corrupt practices, Strauss divulged a plan alongside other enemies of Oppenheimer to discredit him. As a large part of the film also revolves around Strauss (all the black and white scenes), he can be seen as a powerful adversary to Oppenheimer, and one of the best characters in the film.

1 J. Robert Oppenheimer

With a career-defining performance as the titular character, Cillian Murphy was able to bring the thoughts, fears, and triumphs of Robert Oppenheimer to life from his first-person perspective. Through the multiple instances of non-verbal acting, viewers are entranced with Oppenheimer’s character, as well as his different conflicts.

Starting off as a timid, yet pompous student, and transforming into an individual stricken with grief after committing countless atrocities, Oppenheimer displays the most growth throughout the film. With the top performance in the highly-acclaimed film, his portrayal of Oppenheimer should be enough to garner Murphy an Oscar award.

