The Big Picture Oppenheimer wins Best Picture at 2024 Oscars.

The film explores ethical and personal aspects of Oppenheimer's life, and received critical acclaim and box office success.

With a star-studded cast, Oppenheimer is available for streaming on Peacock, showcasing Nolan's greatest work to date.

In the most expected award of the evening, Oppenheimer has been crowned Best Picture winner at the 2024 Oscars, solidifying its place in the annals of film history. Directed by the visionary Christopher Nolan, the movie delves into the complex life and legacy of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the so-called "father of the atomic bomb." This victory not only underscores Nolan's directorial prowess but also highlights the film's remarkable storytelling, stellar performances, and its profound impact on both critics and audiences worldwide.

The film was acclaimed for its meticulous attention to historical detail, combined with Nolan's signature narrative complexity. The film explores the ethical quandaries and monumental stakes involved in the development of the atomic bomb during World War II, while also providing a deeply personal look at Oppenheimer's life, from his contributions to science to the moral implications of his work.

The story is bolstered by a powerhouse performance from Murphy, who inhabits the role of Oppenheimer with an intense depth of emotion and intellectual gravitas hidden behind those incredible blue eyes. Murphy's portrayal has received widespread acclaim, with many considering it the keystone of the film's success, as shown with his award for Best Actor in a Leading Role earlier this evening. Murphy was joined in Oscar glory by Robert Downey Jr. who took home the Best Actor in a Supporting Role gong for his performance as the film's de facto antagonist, Lewis Strauss, the chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and certified Oppie hater.

With its staggering box office — almost reaching the $1 billion mark — the film's success at the Oscars is a testament to its ability to engage audiences on both an intellectual and emotional level, proving that cinema can be both entertaining and thought-provoking. The movie received stunning reviews from critics and has been nothing short of a juggernaut during the 2024 awards calendar. With a 93% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 471 reviews, it is widely regarded as Nolan's greatest work to date.

The ensemble cast also includes the likes of Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Kenneth Branagh, Jason Clarke, Josh Harnett, Dylan Arnold, Benny Safdie, James D'Arcy, Tony Goldwyn, Olivia Thirlby, and Jack Quaid. Oppenheimer is streaming now on Peacock.

