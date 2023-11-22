The Big Picture The most powerful scene in Oppenheimer went through multiple iterations during the film's editing process before the final version was settled upon.

Jennifer Lame explains how the scene was a highlight of the film editing process.

Composer Ludwig Göransson and director Christopher Nolan experimented with capturing the essence of the scene and even created a new method of recording music to achieve the desired tempo changes.

Oppenheimer, the phenomenally successful film by Christopher Nolan, has so many stories attached to the various departments which contributed to its immense financial and critical victories since its release in July. One of the most memorable scenes from the film comes very early on, as a young J. Robert Oppenheimer as portrayed by Cillian Murphy is encouraged by Niels Bohr to "hear the music" of physics when he realises his expertise lies in theory, not practice.

The immensely powerful scene, which sees a montage of atoms smashing, with Oppenheimer travelling across Europe meeting other physicists and learning more, was incredibly effective thanks to the score provided by Ludwig Göransson. The music also took on a life of its own via TikTok, which never hurts the cultural impact of a film.

The construction of the scene, as editor Jennifer Lame explained to Collider's Perri Nemiroff, was a highlight of the film's editing process. Revealing the scene would play over and over again with a combination of different shots, she and Nolan left it until near the end of the edit until settling on the final product.

I think what’s so fun, for example, is the “Can You Hear the Music” montage. We worked on that constantly, over and over again, but in this way that was fun. We would work on it, and then we would both be like, “Let’s move on. We’ll come back to it.” And we kept doing that, and we kept screening it. We both kind of knew it wasn’t there, but we weren’t being hard on ourselves or it. Then, one Saturday afternoon, we really just played around and had these ideas. We really mixed it up and totally did something different, and it was great!

What Is 'Can You Hear the Music' From 'Oppenheimer' About?

Close

The incredibly powerful piece, by Göransson, was crafted by the composer and Nolan himself, as they discussed what it would sound like to literally hear atoms smashing. Lame explained that capturing the essence of the scene may have had specific requirements, but it was also fun to experiment with it. "On the page it was very specific, even down to some images, but I think [Nolan] was fine to just try different images we had and just capture the essence of what he wanted. But he was open to totally playing around with it constantly, so it was so fun." The editor also revealed that Nolan even created a new method of recording music which would allow a midflow tempo from the orchestra.

"It was also kind of scary because, how do I get that music to sound like that? Because I know I wanted to work with tempo, and I know I wanted to record it live and play it with musicians, but how to get those tempo increasing like that, doing it in one take, in one flawless take, that was the challenge. And we implemented a new recording technique that I didn't think was humanly possible to play it, but with this incredible group of musicians, we were able to do all these tempo changes all in one take. You can hear it in the piece that starts with Kenneth Branagh asking Cillian Murphy, like, “Can you hear the music?” And it starts off with this piece of music."

Oppenheimer is available on digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD now. Listen to "Can You Hear the Music" below:

