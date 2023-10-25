IMAX has witnessed a stellar performance in the third quarter of 2023 — thanks to some blockbuster releases such as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and even the apparent box office let-down Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, which has done great for itself on IMAX screens by the way. Both these films have played a pivotal role in improving the company's profits during the most recent quarter.

In fact, the company's revenue soared by over 50%, which signifies a remarkable increase for the cinema giant. Oppenheimer, in particular, about which Nolan revealed during its marketing campaigns the previous year that it was shot on IMAX cameras. It leads with $180 million at the IMAX gross box office (20% of the total), followed by Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny shortly after.

IMAX reported a net income of $12 million, marking a sharp turnaround from the loss of $9 million they faced the previous year. The company's total revenue stood at $103.9 million, which is an impressive 51% increase year over year. These figures directly correlate to the audience's craving for bigger and better cinematic experiences — contrary to the building belief that streamers have affected traditional cinema.

Image via Universal Pictures

What is IMAX Cinema Exactly?

IMAX, short for "Image Maximum," is like the luxury car of movie-watching experiences. Imagine walking into a theater with a gigantic screen that stretches from floor to ceiling, and wall to wall. Now, pair that with crystal-clear visuals because they use a special, high-resolution film format. But it's not just about the visuals; the sound in an IMAX theater is top-notch too.

This is exactly why the critically acclaimed director, Nolan himself had suggested people to experience Oppenheimer in IMAX as it helps the viewer to completely immerse in the film — the screen basically disappears. The other benefit here was sound quality. Oppenheimer was a strictly dialogue-centric film. On top of it, the audiences knew there was a nuclear explosion in the film and that it would be best experienced if both the sound and image were top-notch. IMAX cameras (that are high-budget and usually not used by filmmakers) made that possible.

Oppenheimer is now coming in 4K and Blu-ray in physical DVDs as well as to home video on November 21, 2023, in the U.S.