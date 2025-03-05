Director Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer was recently re-released in a handful of IMAX locations, a year after it won the Best Picture Academy Award. Oppenheimer also earned Nolan his first Best Director Oscar, in addition to winning the Best Actor honor for star Cillian Murphy. Along with all the acclaim that it received upon release, the movie also emerged as a landmark hit — it's the biggest World War II film and the biggest biographical film of all time. Thanks to the re-release, Oppenheimer is now poised to surpass the lifetime domestic haul of a movie that incidentally involved Nolan in a tangential role.

With $330 million in the bank so far, Oppenheimer is around $300,000 shy of passing the lifetime domestic haul of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Nolan is credited as an executive producer on the film, which was helmed by Zack Snyder. Starring Henry Cavill as Superman and Ben Affleck as Batman, the movie served as a sequel to Man of Steel, which Nolan produced through his Syncopy Films banner. Batman v. Superman grossed over $870 million worldwide in 2016, but was viewed as an under-performer because of its massive production costs.

It also earned divisive reviews, and influenced Warner Bros. to alter the serious tone of Suicide Squad and Justice League, both of which were in different stages of production already. Oppenheimer had already surpassed Batman v Superman at the global box office, having made over $100 million more. It's Nolan's third-biggest film, behind The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. The three-hour epic tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the Father of the Atomic Bomb. Oppenheimer received widespread acclaim upon release, but drew some controversy for its portrayal of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings.

Nolan Is Set to Begin Production on 'The Odyssey'