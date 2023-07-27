The fabled weekend finally arrived this past weekend, with the opening weekends of Oppenheimer and Barbie combining to form "Barbenheimer". Typically, two high-profile blockbusters like this releasing on the same weekend typically isn't a great thing, as it usually means that one of the two films could lose potential audience members to the other. That proved not to be the case for the opening weekend of Oppenheimer and Barbie (which also happened to be the same weekend as San Diego Comic-Con), as the unique combination of nuclear radiation and pink plastic made for one of the biggest box office weekends in film history.

The admitted winner of that weekend is certainly Barbie, which is already one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Greta Gerwig's critical and financial hit rollerbladed past its reported budget of $145 million with a worldwide gross of over $300 million in its first weekend, giving Gerwig the new record for highest weekend box office for a film directed by a female filmmaker. The rampant success of the film is a much-needed success for theater and the box office, given the unprecedented financial failures of The Flash and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, both of which are all but confirmed to be box office bombs.

So with Barbie painting the box office pink, that is undoubtedly bad news for Oppenheimer, right? Well, actually, Oppenheimer defied all expectations and also had a more than rock-solid opening weekend, proving that the Barbenheimer sensation was more than just a meme. Did Oppenheimer do well enough to be considered a box-office success? Read below to find out our budget breakdown for Christopher Nolan's critically acclaimed World War II biopic.

Keep in mind that the full budgetary details for projects like Oppenheimer are not typically shared publicly, and much of the following is based on reported data, established net worth, etc.

Budget for Oppenheimer by Department

Cast

Christopher Nolan has assembled one of the largest star-studded casts he's ever worked with to tell the story of nuclear physicist Robert J. Oppenheimer properly, and it's all led by a veteran of Nolan's filmography. Since being cast as Scarecrow in The Dark Knight trilogy, BAFTA nominee Cillian Murphy has worked with Christopher Nolan a few times, appearing in Inception and Dunkirk. Murphy was likely paid about $10-20 million for his lead performance in Oppenheimer.

Other significant supporting characters include Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, and Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock.

In July 2022 Variety reported that Blunt, Damon, and Downey were paid $4 million apiece for their roles in the film, which is less than they are typically paid which typically is around $10-20 million.

Also in the film are other recognizable figures like Alden Ehrenreich, Jason Clarke, Kenneth Branagh, David Krumholtz, Alex Wolff, Matthew Modine, Dane DeHaan, David Dastmalchian, Josh Peck, Jack Quaid, and more, making it, so the budget must be at least half the film's reported $100 million budget if not more so.

VFX

According to Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer has zero CGI effects within it whatsoever. We don't know exactly how that's possible in a film all about the creation and testing of the atomic bomb, but impressive practical effects like that don't come cheap. Digital effects cost a pretty penny as well, but there's a reason why Hollywood studios have generally strayed away from practical effects in favor of CGI. Considering the cast list is already massive and star-studded, the VFX budget likely makes up most of, if not all of, the rest of the budget.

Filming Locations

With the cast and visual effects likely taking up the vast majority of the budget, Oppenheimer takes full advantage of its limited filming locations. Most of the movie takes place in the deserts of New Mexico, which is likely a pretty cheap location to film in.

The Costs of Promoting Oppenheimer

Turns out, releasing the same weekend as Barbie was the best publicity Oppenheimer could have possibly asked for. The viral Barbenheimer sensation led to both films getting incredible publicity, and it didn't cost Warner Bros. Discovery or Universal Pictures a single dime. The average marketing budget for a blockbuster close to this size typically ranges from $65 million to $200 million. It's rare that a marketing budget exceeds that of the production budget (though that was the case for Barbie), so Oppenheimer's marketing campaign is likely somewhere between $65 million and $100 million.

How Much Does Oppenheimer Need to Make to Break Even?

The total budget for Oppenheimer reportedly adds up to $100 million. With that in mind, Oppenheimer will need to make at least $200 million at the box office to break even. To be considered a resounding success, Oppenheimer will need to make somewhere around $400 million.

How is Oppenheimer Doing at the Box Office So Far?

While the film has not broken even yet at the time of this writing, Oppenheimer will almost certainly break even. Oppenheimer made a grand total of $180 million at the international box office in its record-breaking opening weekend. 20% of that total comes from IMAX returns alone, setting a new record for the massive company with the massive screens.

Oppenheimer will likely still keep that momentum going for the next few weekends, as the R-rated feature is really the only thing coming out in the next few weeks that appeals to adult audiences. Next week, Oppenheimer will have to fight off the 999 friendly ghosts from Disney's Haunted Mansion reboot. On August 2, a new challenger will come in the form of another reboot with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. as well as the aquatic spectacle of Meg 2: The Trench later that week on August 4. Oppenheimer will hang onto its IMAX screens until the week of August 11, with the release of Gran Turismo.

How Do Oppenheimer's Box Office Projections Compare to Prior Christopher Nolan Films?

Currently, Oppenheimer is currently ahead of Following, Memento, The Prestige, and Insomnia, making it Nolan's eighth highest-grossing film. This places the film just behind Tenet, which is Nolan's seventh highest-grossing project, though it was heavily affected by the pandemic. Oppenheimer has a fairly good chance of catching up to not just Tenet, but also Batman Begins at $373 million, Dunkirk at $527 million, and Interstellar at $677 million. Nolan's top three are still the box office juggernauts to beat, with Inception having a record of $830 million and both of the final two Dark Knight films making well over a billion dollars at the box office.