We have already talked endlessly about Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated new movie Oppenheimer, but after yesterday it seems like we’ll still have a lot to discuss in the coming weeks. In the wake of the main cast leaving the premiere event in London due to the beginning of the SAG-AFTRA strike, the director spoke to Variety about the war movie’s budget and revealed that it cost a lot more than originally announced.

On the red carpet, Nolan compared the duration of Oppenheimer with Avengers: Endgame, talked briefly about the movie’s premiere in Japan – the movie deals with an extremely sensitive subject for the country, since it was the target of the atomic bomb during World War II – and suggested that it’s still not confirmed, and then finally mentioned that the movie’s budget was way more than the $100 million that had been reported previously:

“The runtime is two minutes shorter than ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ so we cling to that. I said to [producer] Emma Thomas very early on that it’s going to be a three-hour film. I have to write a script that reflects that. That was our conversation with the studio. It’s a big story and needs a big talent. It’s a 180-page script and it’s a $180 million movie.”

How Does a Drama Become This Expensive?

Historical dramas tend to be expensive by nature, since recreating a period with cars and costumes certainly doesn’t come cheap. However, Oppenheimer’s case is a bit more peculiar because Nolan decided to hire an all-star cast to bring the story to life (and get butts in movie theater seats), which includes huge names like Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Kenneth Branagh and, of course, leading man Cillian Murphy. On top of that, all other actors and extras need to bet paid as well, and all those people need to eat every day. And then you have all of those names you see in the end-credits – the bigger the team, the more expensive the project.

Oppenheimer also has two more peculiar features that certainly inflated its budget: Nolan decided not to use any CGI through the whole story, which makes production considerably more expensive, and he also filmed with IMAX 70mm cameras, which are giving a heck of a job to exhibitors as the premiere date approaches.

Oppenheimer premieres in theaters on July 21.