Christopher Nolan’s star-studded film Oppenheimer is still growing. According to an exclusive with The Hollywood Reporter, actor Dane DeHaan has officially joined the cast in a currently undisclosed role.

Oppenheimer, written and directed by Nolan, will tell the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the creators of the atomic bomb. The film will detail his work during World War II and later, his exile after being branded as a communist. Filming is set to take place in New Mexico in the coming year. Oppenheimer is an adaption of the book American Prometheus: The Triumph of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Martin Sherwin and Kai Bird. Casting details have trickled in over the last few months with Cillian Murphy being casted in the titular role. Alongside Murphy, DeHaan joins the cast made up of Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Josh Hartnett, and Benny Safdie.

DeHaan broke onto the scene in 2012 found-footage film Chronicle and has since been making the rounds in film and television alike. From portraying writer Lucian Carr in biographical film Kill Your Darlings alongside Daniel Radcliffe, to donning the Green Goblin mask in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, DeHaan has worked with his fair share of talented actors on the big screen and has become one in his own right, having found his niche in crime thrillers and dramas.

Image via Sony

RELATED: Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer': Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So FarOppenheimer will mark DeHaan’s return to theaters after three years. Since his appearance in 2019’s The Kid, a semi-biographical film about Billy the Kid (portrayed by DeHaan), the actor has appeared exclusively in television roles. Recently, DeHaan was featured in Italian crime drama ZeroZeroZero, Quibi thriller The Stranger, and Apple TV+ miniseries Lisey’s Story based on the novel by Stephan King. He is currently set to appear in The Staircase, another crime drama slated to premiere on HBO Max.

DeHaan is the newest addition to Oppenheimer, but it is yet to be seen if he will be the last. As production gears up, fans can keep an ear out for more details on the war film and its ever-growing cast. Oppenheimer is set to premiere exclusively in theaters July 21, 2023.

