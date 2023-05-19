Christopher Nolan's eagerly-anticipated new film, Oppenheimer, promises to tell the story of how the first atomic bomb was created, and the literal and metaphorical fallout that came as a result of the explosive discovery. The trailers for the film thus far have shown some stunning imagery, but also left audiences with a number of question - one of which is a slightly more simplistic one. Why is it that half the film appears to be in colour, while the other film takes place in monochrome black-and-white?

Nolan is a lover of film, and shoots his movies very precisely - he is an advocate of practical effects where possible, and is a devotee to IMAX. But this is a first in terms of stylistic choices for the director. There are a number of theories as to why the film is split between sections of monochrome and full blown colour - the leading theory of which is that the colour sequences represent life as it was prior to the detonation of the bomb, while those in black-and-white refer to the aftermath of the nuclear landmark - which will feature Robert Downey Jr.'s Lewis Strauss heavily in courtroom scenes. It's been described as a metaphor for the new chapter in our history that was created as a result of nuclear and atomic fission for weaponisation.

What Did Nolan Say About the Colour Palette?

Speaking with Total Film, Nolan opened up on the reason behind the palette shifts during the film, explaining that, in his mind, the two represent different aspects of the story. He added that the colour scenes were written from a first-person perspective, while the black-and-white scenes were purely objective.

"I wrote the script in the first person, which I'd never done before. I don't know if anyone has ever done that, or if that's a thing people do or not… The film is objective and subjective. The colour scenes are subjective; the black-and-white scenes are objective. I wrote the colour scenes from the first person. So for an actor reading that, in some ways, I think it'd be quite daunting."

This isn't the first time we've heard about the script being written in a first-person perspective, with star Cillian Murphy admitting he was blown away by the screenplay when he first read it - even going so far as to describe it as the best he had ever read. Along with Murphy and Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Jack Quaid, Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek, Gary Oldman, Kenneth Branagh, Alden Ehrenreich, Dane DeHaan, and David Dastmalchian have roles in the film.

Oppenheimer will open in cinemas on July 21. Check out the trailer down below.