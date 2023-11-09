The Big Picture Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer is a three-hour thriller about the race to construct the first atomic bomb and end World War II.

The film doesn't depict the actual bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, as it focuses on J. Robert Oppenheimer's perspective.

Oppenheimer explores the consequences and unintended effects of Oppenheimer's actions, leaving the audience to reckon with the aftermath.

Christopher Nolan created a masterpiece with Oppenheimer. A ticking time-bomb of a movie, it was a three-hour thriller about the race to finish the secretive construction of the first ever atomic bomb, in a bid to bring and end — finally — to the horrors of World War II. The fact that the bomb in itself is the most horrific piece of weaponry ever made is also a major factor in the film's narrative.

But one notable absence from the film is the visual of the actual bombings themselves. While Cillian Murphy's titular character works away at Los Alamos to ensure the creation of the bomb is done promptly, and we see a recreation of the Trinity Test, the first ever atomic explosion, we are never actually shown the dropping of the two nuclear bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Nolan has now revealed the thought process as to why that decision was ultimately made. Speaking in a lengthy piece with Variety, the director explained that, although the film revolves around the consequences of these two acts of war — or war crime, depending on your point of view — the film is from J. Robert Oppenheimer's perspective, and if he wasn't present for them, neither should we. We are left, as is Oppenheimer, to reckon with the actions and the aftermath helplessly, much as the physicist was.

“The film presents Oppenheimer’s experience subjectively. It was always my intention to rigidly stick to that. Oppenheimer heard about the bombing at the same time that the rest of the world did. I wanted to show somebody who is starting to gain a clearer picture of the unintended consequences of his actions. It was as much about what I don’t show as what I show.”

Where Can I Watch 'Oppenheimer'?

Close

Oppenheimer will be released on digital to rent and purchase on demand, on Tuesday November 21. You can find out more information about where to see Oppenheimer here.

The movie will also be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on the same date, which marks exactly four months since the film was released in cinemas.