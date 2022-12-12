One thing of which you could never accuse Christopher Nolan is shirking when it comes to special effects. During the making of Interstellar, he literally recruited a particle physicist to ensure the representation of a black hole was accurate, although you can be sure if he could have filmed next to an actual black hole, he would have. This dedication to ensuring things are as real as possible have cropped up in other films - the plane hijacking in The Dark Knight Rises, the 747 sequence in Tenet, and the trashing of many, many vehicles during the entire Dark Knight saga.

But a nuclear explosion presents an altogether different kind of problem. You can't exactly just get some plutonium and create an atomic bomb (unless you're Doctor Emmett Brown, of course). This meant, for his latest movie Oppenheimer, Nolan had to think outside the box when it came to showing audiences a nuclear explosion without simply sending it off to Weta Digital, or Industrial Light and Magic, to have them press a button and generate it on their laptops:

I think recreating the Trinity test, the first nuclear weapon detonation, in New Mexico, without the use of computer graphics, was a huge challenge to take on. Andrew Jackson – my visual effects supervisor, I got him on board early on – was looking at how we could do a lot of the visual elements of the film practically, from representing quantum dynamics and quantum physics to the Trinity test itself, to recreating, with my team, Los Alamos up on a mesa in New Mexico in extraordinary weather, a lot of which was needed for the film, in terms of the very harsh conditions out there – there were huge practical challenges. It’s a story of immense scope and scale. And one of the most challenging projects I’ve ever taken on in terms of the scale of it, and in terms of encountering the breadth of Oppenheimer’s story. There were big, logistical challenges, big practical challenges. But I had an extraordinary crew, and they really stepped up. It will be a while before we’re finished. But certainly as I watch the results come in, and as I’m putting the film together, I’m thrilled with what my team has been able to achieve.

Such vast challenges in terms of effects might seem like an issue for a massive blockbuster - but Oppenheimer, at its core, is a biopic about a singular man - J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy), the father of the atomic bomb - and despite the scale of the project, which presented immense challenges, according to the director, they still wanted to focus in on that figure.

"We’re trying to tell the story of somebody’s life, and their journey through personal history and larger-scale history," said Nolan. "And so the subjectivity of the story is everything to me. We want to view these events through Oppenheimer’s eyes. And that was the challenge for Cillian that I set him, to take us on this journey; that was the challenge for Hoyte van Hoytema (cinematographer), my designer, my whole team: how do we view this extraordinary story through the eyes of the person who was at the heart of it? All of our decisions on how to make this film were based on that real premise."

Oppenheimer opens in cinemas on July 21, 2023, and you can see the trailer down below.