Universal Pictures' Oppenheimer will soon grace screens to tell the story of the father of the atomic bomb. Ahead of the film's release, director Christopher Nolan revealed that his daughter, Flora Nolan, has a cameo in the project - although it seems that her character will meet a rather unpleasant ending.

During an interview with The Telegraph, Nolan revealed that Flora, his eldest daughter, has her entire face blown off during a massive nuclear explosion. The scene occurs when the film's protagonist and namesake, J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) has a vision of the destructive power his atomic bomb could bring. The scene reportedly echoes the real-life Oppenheimer's famous quote, "Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds," by having Flora Nolan's unnamed character melt away during the searing-white light of a nuclear explosion.

Nolan expanded on how he got his daughter in on the cameo, telling The Telegraph that he "needed someone to do that small part of a somewhat experimental and spontaneous sequence" and that the role was uncast at the time. The director added that he had simply asked his daughter if she wanted to participate in the scene when she had some time off from college, saying, "It was wonderful to just have her sort of roll with it." Nolan acknowledged that it may be seen as a strange decision to violently have your own daughter killed off during a film cameo, but added that he wanted to show how the destruction of the atomic bomb can have real-world effects:

"Yes, I mean, gosh, you’re not wrong. Truthfully, I try not to analyse my own intentions. But the point is that if you create the ultimate destructive power it will also destroy those who are near and dear to you. So I suppose this was my way of expressing that in what, to me, were the strongest possible terms.”

Image via Universal Pictures

Oppenheimer Is Set to Be a Truly Theatrical Experience

Bizarre cameos or not, there is no question that Oppenheimer is in good hands not only with auteur Nolan behind the camera, but also due to its A-list cast. The film, which is based on the 2005 biography of Oppenheimer, American Prometheus, also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Casey Affleck, Kenneth Branagh, and more.

Nolan, who is known for his work with physical film, shot Oppenheimer entirely on IMAX film cameras. He previously told Collider that the 11-mile long completed film reel was so massive that it almost didn't fit on the IMAX projectors, so Nolan clearly designed this feature to be seen on the biggest screen possible. Nolan also produced the film through his Syncopy banner alongside his wife, Emma Thomas, and Charles Roven of Atlas Entertainment. The film will also be Nolan's first since 2000's Memento not to be set up at Warner Bros., after he had a falling out with the studio and inked Oppenheimer at Universal instead.

Oppenheimer will be released on July 21, 2023. Collider's interview with Nolan about the film can be seen below: