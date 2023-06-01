While Christopher Nolan claims Oppenheimer was the most challenging project in his prolific career, star David Dastmalchian underlines how the filmmaker always appears confident on set. During an interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff for The Boogeyman, Dastmalchian also compared Nolan to other directors, underlining how confidence is essential for every great filmmaker.

Oppenheimer will tell the story of the creation of the atomic bomb through the eyes of Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man responsible for the most dangerous weapon humanity has ever developed. The biopic promises to explore sensitive subjects by exposing how the US arms race during World War II led to the inhuman destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan. In addition, Nolan and his crew had to create new technology to shoot some scenes of Oppenheimer in black-and-white for IMAX. So, it’s not hard to understand why Nolan considers Oppenheimer so challenging. However, it seems the filmmaker never shares his concerns with his cast. When asked if he shared Nolan’s perception about Oppenheimer’s obstacles, Dastmalchian told us:

“That's a tough question because when you're on set with Christopher Nolan, I assure you there's no clue as to what it is that may be haunting him or instilling any kind of fear in him because he's such a great leader. So you just feel the confidence coming from him that is not ego, and it’s not pride. It's just true confidence that he has a story he needs to tell, and you’re lucky enough to get to be a part of the right.”

Christopher Nolan’s Confidence Is What Makes Him a Great Filmmaker

As an industry veteran, Dastmalchian had the opportunity to work with dozens of talented filmmakers. The star is part of big superhero franchises, appearing in the MCU’s Ant-Man trilogy and James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. At the same time, Dastmalchian also steals the scene in movies like Animals, Prisoners, and Blade Runner 2049. He’s done everything, which gives him a unique perspective on what makes a great filmmaker. And according to Datmalchian:

“I've been so blessed. I've gotten to work with David Lynch and James Gunn and Chris Nolan, Denis Villeneuve, Peyton Reed, Rob Savage. So many! It's embarrassing because I know I'll forget to say somebody. But the one link, the thing that unites them all, and Rob has this, is a confidence in their vision. They know what it is that they need to achieve. They know what every scene is about. They know the tone, the world that they're building, and they may have different ways of going about bringing that to life, different styles, different energies. That's wonderful, but as soon as you step into the ring with them, and you know that they've got the confidence that they know exactly where they need to get you to and that they can help carry you there with the power of both their preparation, their discipline, their hard work, their talent and that magical gift thing, helps you just give yourself over to whatever they need.”

When Is Oppenheimer Coming to Theaters?

Oppenheimer’s star-studded cast also includes Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh Jack Quaid, Benny Safdie, Rami Malek, Dane DeHaan, Josh Hartnett, Matthew Modine, Kenneth Branagh, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano and Alden Ehrenreich.

Oppenheimer is set to be released into theaters on July 21 and will go up against Barbie, which premieres on the same day. Dastmalchian will be seen next in The Boogeyman, which comes to theaters tomorrow, June 2. Check our full interview with Dastmalchian below.