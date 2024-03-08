The Big Picture Christopher Nolan secured a lucrative deal with Universal for Oppenheimer, earning a 15% share of the first-dollar gross.

Known for his blockbuster films, Nolan refuses to make films for streaming platforms to preserve the theatrical experience.

Nolan's success with Oppenheimer solidifies his brand as a bankable force in Hollywood's elite group of influential filmmakers.

Ahead of this weekend's Academy Awards, where it's fully expected that Oppenheimer will walk away with the majority of the awards, its director, Christopher Nolan, has also established himself as the biggest star in Hollywood. Nolan, who is anticipated to pick up his first Best Director award this Sunday, is breathing rarefied air at the moment, and a new report by Forbes has shed more light on just what a massive star Nolan has become as a result of his immense success in the past 12 months.

Following a split with long-term partner Warner Bros. after they announced a day-and-date plan for all theatrical releases to go straight to streaming, Nolan sought a new partner. When it came time to find a studio to assist in producing Oppenheimer, Nolan had specific terms. In order to protect the film's budget, Nolan opted to take the box office gross instead of an upfront fee. He needed a $100 million budget for production, an additional $100 million allocated for marketing efforts, complete creative autonomy, an extended run in theatres, a 'no-compete' agreement that the studio wouldn't release another film at the same time, and a 20 percent share of the first-dollar gross.

Matt Craig, in a lengthy feature for Forbes, reports that Nolan eventually agreed a deal with Universal to earn a 15% cut of Oppenheimer's "first-dollar gross," which means he earns a portion of the film's revenue from the outset, even before the studio recovers its costs, while they agreed to all his other terms. Nolan's income from the film's box office success, home video sales, and the initial streaming rights is projected to be around $72 million before taxes, after deducting agent and lawyer fees (grossing $85 million). This amount is expected to increase as the film secures additional streaming deals and continues to be licensed in the future, as well as any potential theatrical re-releases in the wake of its success on Sunday night.

It's more evidence of how bankable Nolan is as a brand—an auteur, who meticulously plans out his pictures with the mind of an independent filmmaker, yet with the budget of a blockbuster studio director. Even considering some of his weightier concepts—time dilation and gravity in Interstellar, dream heists and cities folding within themselves in Inception, and even making Batman into a gritty, believable vigilante in a real-world setting—Nolan has always found a way to, first and foremost, entertain the audiences, as shown by the fact that every studio movie he has produced since 2002 has grossed at least $100 million at the box office, while six of his last seven have passed more than $500 million. The only one that failed to, the sci-fi action thriller, Tenet, was released just months after the onset of the pandemic, yet still grossed $350 million.

As noted by Forbes, securing gross points is still considered the pinnacle of influence in Hollywood. For actors, this type of deal has largely disappeared, with only a few veteran stars like Tom Cruise (who reportedly made 12.5% of the gross for his recent Mission: Impossible film) still able to negotiate such terms, while few directors, like James Cameron, can demand the same. For Nolan to walk among these elite individuals identifies him as a force to be reckoned with. And as long as his output is as good as Oppenheimer, why shouldn't he?

Will Christopher Nolan Make Films For Streaming Platforms?

In short, absolutely not. Nolan is spoken of as a deity amongst the filmgoing—and filmmaking—communities as a champion of the theatrical experience, while an enormous skeptic of streaming as a platform. Nolan asked viewers to see the film on IMAX 70mm where possible, and viewers listened. Oppenheimer became the fourth-highest-grossing IMAX movie of all time, accounting for $183.2 million or nearly 20% of the total haul. At the time of his split from Warner Bros., he released this statement:

“Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service,” he told The Hollywood Reporter, adding, “they don’t even understand what they’re losing.”

Even now that Oppenheimer has been released on Peacock, Universal's streaming platform, Nolan has urged fans to buy physical copies of the film “so no evil streaming service can come steal it from you.” Universal reported it sold out of 4K Blu-rays in less than a week. Nolan's next move will be fascinating, but it's pretty clear, it will be whatever he chooses it to be.

