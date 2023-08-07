The Big Picture David Krumholtz delivers an incredible performance as Isidor Isaac Rabi in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, disappearing completely into the role.

Christopher Nolan’s latest feature, the historical drama Oppenheimer, did not open as big as the gargantuan box office smash that is Barbie, but the film has been performing extraordinarily well. The film has drawn respectable box office numbers and rave reviews across the world, mainly due to the "Barbenheimer" mania that’s sweeping across social media. Oppenheimer is also an acting ensemble tour de force, featuring a cavalcade of incredible performers and thespians throughout the film. The cast of Nolan’s Oppenheimer is huge, to put it mildly, with plenty of notable acting talents even appearing in smaller, bit parts. It would come as no surprise if high-profile actors were begging to work on Oppenheimer no matter the part. There are a great many impressive talents throughout the film's cast in supporting roles. However, the true breakout supporting talent in the cast is none other than the highly underrated David Krumholtz, portraying the real-life Nobel Prize-winning physicist, Isidore Isaac Rabi, in the film. Krumholtz delivers an incredible performance in a movie that has no shortage of strong, standout performances, and here’s why he stood out the most.

David Krumholtz Has Had a Long Prolific Career

David Krumholtz has been around the block a time or two. He began his career in Hollywood at a young age, appearing in supporting roles in his teens in such major films as Life With Mikey opposite Michael J. Fox; Addams Family Values for director Barry Sonnenfeld; and The Santa Clause opposite Tim Allen as Bernard the Elf, a role he reprised once again almost 30 years later for the Disney+ continuation, The Santa Clauses. He’s likely best known to television viewers as the mathematical professor Charlie Eppes on the hit procedural show Numb3rs from 2005 to 2010. Krumholtz also had many other notable film roles over the years in the Harold & Kumar films, Serenity, Hail, Caesar!, and Sausage Party.

Krumholtz’s resume defines the term "working actor," and he has built up an eclectic list of credits over the years. His role in Oppenheimer is the culmination of his past work and appears to signify a performer ready to assume a prestige character actor phase of his career, similar to the late, great Philip Seymour Hoffman. If anyone has paid his dues to start receiving plum roles such as Isaac Rabi in Oppenheimer, it's a tireless, hardworking actor such as Krumholtz because he hit it out of the park.

Krumholtz Disappears Into the Role of Isidor Isaac Rabi

What is striking and surprising about Krumholtz's performance as Rabi in Oppenheimer is that he completely disappears into the character. While Krumholtz is always a memorable talent, with identifiable features, he looks nearly unrecognizable in Oppenheimer. Something did seem oddly familiar about Rabi at first, and after realizing that it is Krumholtz in the role, it's a gobsmacking realization. It inspires a similar reaction as seeing a talent such as Hoffman as Art Howe in the acclaimed film Moneyball. Some of the best performances are when a notable actor can provoke these types of reactions, and Krumholtz as Rabi fits the bill. It gets to a point where you cannot see where Krumholtz stops and the character of Rabi begins. It's an incredible, outstanding performance.

As one of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer's (Cillian Murphy) closest friends, colleagues, and confidantes, Krumholtz as Rabi receives a generous amount of screentime in Nolan's film, especially in comparison to many of Murphy's other costars. Rabi is introduced early in the first act when Oppenheimer is in his 20s and still studying physics abroad. The two meet while traveling to see theoretical physicist Werner Heisenberg (Matthias Schweighöfer) at a science conference in Zurich, Switzerland. The two quickly bond and form an easy friendship. Rabi is later personally requested by Oppenheimer to join his team at Los Alamos to secretly create the atomic bomb as part of the Manhattan Project.

Nolan and Krumholtz depict Rabi’s unconditional friendship with Oppenheimer through a recurring action of Rabi sharing food with Oppenheimer, to make sure his friend receives some nutrition. It's a simple pure act of kindness first shown not long after they meet while traveling together, and it's repeated later when Rabi is brought in as a key witness at a political hearing meant to disgrace and embarrass Oppenheimer. Rabi is one of the few colleagues who remains loyal to Oppenheimer during the hearing and continues to lend him compassion when the hearing was specifically put together to tear Oppenheimer down and belittle him.

Interestingly, it's through Isaac Rabi that the film stages a moral sounding board and divergent voice against Oppenheimer. This makes Krumholtz a crucial role since few characters voice the type of moral disagreements about building the atomic bomb as Rabi does throughout the film. Despite Rabi’s moral misgivings about building the bomb, he is convinced by Oppenheimer to join the project due to the belief that Nazi Germany was also in an arms race to build their own nuclear weapons. Rabi was born and raised in a Polish-Jewish Orthodox family, while Oppenheimer was born to German-Jewish immigrant parents, but raised in a secular, assimilated household. While Oppenheimer is not a strictly religious Jew, it is his and Rabi's Jewish backgrounds and Nazi Germany’s persecution of Jews in the 1930s and 1940s that spurs them on to develop nuclear weapons in the Manhattan Project.

Krumholtz, who was also born and raised as a Jew, yet not currently a practicing one, and it's fascinating how he and Murphy explore their Judaism throughout Oppenheimer. It's also seen through Oppenheimer's rivalry with Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, himself a practicing Reform Jew. At one point in the film, Rabi does chide Oppenheimer for never learning Yiddish. Through the characters of Rabi, Oppenheimer, and Strauss, you see men of different branches of Judaism and different Jewish backgrounds clashing with each other. All three actors, especially Krumholtz, play these aspects with wizened maturity and subtlety. In a real-life interview, Rabi once revealed that "Oppenheimer was Jewish, but he wished he weren’t and tried to pretend he wasn’t." Krumholtz gets to play around with that historical knowledge and perspective throughout the film, and it’s a fascinating aspect of their relationship. Despite Rabi holding this view of Oppenheimer, Rabi never appears to resent his friend, and when the government attempts to blacklist Oppenheimer and expose him as a Communist, Rabi remains a loyal friend.

The Quality of 'Oppenheimer'

Putting aside Krumholtz’s outstanding work, Oppenheimer is an exceptional film with a multitude of standout roles by great actors, and it's worth a trip to the theaters. It's great to see an actor such as Krumholtz, who has put in a lot of time during his career, nail such a crucial role in the film. Hopefully, this performance can earn Krumholtz other significant roles in major prestige films in the future. His performance as Isidor Isaac Rabi certainly proves he has the talent and chops to pull such a role off. Nolan’s Oppenheimer is playing now in theaters.