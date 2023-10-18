The Big Picture Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer will be released digitally and on 4K Blu-ray on November 21.

In addition to discussing Oppenheimer, our hosts also talk about original showrunner Greg Daniels' comments on the rumored The Office reboot

Finally, they discuss Ridley Scott's reaction to Fede Álvarez's director's cut of what's currently being called Alien: Romulus.

Four months since its theatrical premiere, Oppenheimer is still playing in theaters and IMAX, but the wait to rewatch at home is coming to a close. On November 21, Nolan’s three-hour biopic is going to be available to purchase digitally and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. The at-home release will include over three hours of behind-the-scenes bonus features, and in celebration, Maggie and John revisit the film and discuss what they're most excited about when they get their hands on a physical copy. This also prompts precious Best Buy memories and a discussion about the state of physical media. Is it dying? What does the future of this media look like?

Next up on the slate is news stemming from a Puck interview that circulated back in September. During an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub for Prime Video’s Upload, creator Greg Daniel’s responded to rumors about a hit NBC series he once served as showrunner for. His comments on the rumored The Office reboot are resoundingly positive, so how are our hosts feeling about this possible return to the workspace? How do they feel about reboots in general and what would they love to see come back? In other highly anticipated news, director and co-writer Fede Álvarez has completed his director’s cut of what’s being heralded as Alien: Romulus, the ninth film to hatch from Ridley Scott’s iconic 1979 sci-fi horror Alien. No, we aren’t getting a trailer just yet, but, it turns out Álvarez told Guillermo del Toro that Scott’s seen his cut, and his comment? “It’s fucking great.” Get Maggie and John’s thoughts in today's episode of Collider Dailies at the top of this article or listen to their conversation in the podcast below:

