The Big Picture Oppenheimer surpasses Inception at the domestic box office, securing the third spot on Christopher Nolan's roster.

The film, starring Cillian Murphy, has already become the fourth-biggest movie of the year globally.

With its IMAX appeal, a potential re-release, and ongoing success, Oppenheimer has a chance to climb even higher on the box office charts.

In the latest remarkable milestone passed by Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, the movie's Friday takings at the domestic box office has now taken it to third in the director's domestic box office table, above Inception. The film grossed an estimated $2.25 million on Friday, which brings its domestic gross to $293.27 million. It's unlikely to get higher than 3rd now, but that isn't a criticism as the two films above it are The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.

Inception, the sci-fi epic about a team of professional thieves who perform a daring "dream heist" to plant an idea inside the head of a target, had previously sat in third on Nolan's roster with $292.59 million domestically. Oppenheimer is still over $100 million behind Inception worldwide, but anything is possible at this rate. Both films star Cillian Murphy, who leads Oppenheimer as the titular character.

The three-hour biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the director behind the secretive Manhattan Project which was the birthplace of the first nuclear weapon, has performed remarkably across the world, and is already the fourth-biggest film of the year worldwide. The film's global tally stands at $731.86 million to date, a staggering tally given the limited number of screenings a film of its length can realistically have.

Image via Universal Studios

'Oppenheimer's Place in R-Rated Box Office History

The film also recently became the fifth-highest grossing R-rated film of all time, surpassing It, which ended its global run with $701 million. Next in line on Oppenheimer's target list is The Matrix Reloaded, which it is guaranteed to pass in the next week ($738 million). Deadpool and its sequel Deadpool 2 are both realistic goals at $781 million and $786 million respectively, and when all is said and done, the film should sit second behind Joker ($1.066 billion) on the R-rated table.

Oppenheimer's unique appeal on IMAX has given it a further boost, and with the combination of high demand to see it on the premium large screen format, a lack of new releases in the first few months of 2024 due to the ongoing strikes, and a highly likely awards push from Universal should guarantee a re-release in the early part of 2024, and propel the film even further up the box office charts.

Alongside Murphy, the movie also features Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and many others in supporting roles. You can watch our interview with Nolan here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.