The Big Picture Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer is a box office success, earning $12.6 million domestically and surpassing $95 million overall.

The movie has received international attention, crossing $180 million, and is likely to reach $200 million soon.

Oppenheimer explores the personal life of Robert Oppenheimer and the creation of the atom bomb, while also highlighting his enemies and relationships.

When it comes to the international side of the box office situation, the movie currently sits at $180 million, possibly crossing the $200 million mark before the next weekend gets here. With only a few days of telling its story worldwide, Oppenheimer has gotten plenty of attention for itself. It's rare for a historical drama with a lengthy 3-hour runtime to have such a powerful staying presence at the box office, especially considering the impact its main competitor is making. Nevertheless, Nolan's latest film continues to prevail, with several weekends still available for making the numbers bigger.

In the drama about finding a way to end World War II, Robert Oppenheimer is introduced as a young student with a lot of potential. He would eventually grow into an awkward scientist with the ability to use the atom and the science surrounding it to create weapons of mass destruction. But in an effort to go beyond the technicality of the entire process, Nolan also explores Oppenheimer's life on a personal level. His relationship with his wife, Kitty (Emily Blunt), and his connection with Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh), were central to the narrative established by the film.

A Bitter Rival Lurks in the Shadows

But before he could get involved in one of the events that would define the history of the world, Oppenheimer made plenty of enemies while climbing to the top of his field. After more than a decade of dedicating his career to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr. returns with a performance very different from what he has delivered in recent memory. The actor portrayed Lewis Strauss, a naval officer who felt deeply offended after being humiliated by Oppenheimer in front of his peers. The two would share plenty of complicated moments in the middle of World War II, and Strauss was ready to control the narrative surrounding Oppenheimer after the conflict was over.

