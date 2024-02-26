The Big Picture In Oppenheimer , Bill Conti's role as Albert Einstein provides emotional crux of the film opposite Cillian Murphy's Robert J. Oppenheimer.

Einstein and Oppenheimer's friendship depicted in the film differs from historical reality.

The Netflix docudrama Einstein and the Bomb tackles the complex relationship between the scientist and the nuclear era.

Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed historical biopic Oppenheimer continues to dominate this cycle’s film award season, winning the successive top prizes at the Producer’s Guild, Director’s Guild, and Screen Actors Guild awards. While Cillian Murphy’s performance as the titular theoretical physicist has earned overwhelming praise, there’s been just as much good will generated for Oppenheimer’s entire acting ensemble. Although the film’s impressive cast of characters includes impressive appearances from Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss and Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, it's Bill Conti’s emotional role as Albert Einstein that provides the emotional crux of Oppenheimer. Although he’s an integral part of the story that Nolan wanted to tell, the relationship between Einstein and Oppenheimer wasn’t quite as friendly as it's depicted in the film.

Who Was Albert Einstein?

Born in Württemberg, Germany, in 1879, Albert Einstein became one of the most well-renowned theoretical physicists in the world. After growing up in Munich, Einstein continued his education in Switzerland, where he developed many of the mathematical and scientific skills that were foundational to his career. Earmarked for success at a young age, Einstein’s skills took him to several leading universities in the European educational network. After successfully securing Swiss citizenship in 1901, one year after graduating from the Swiss federal polytechnic school in Zürich, Einstein worked at the Swiss Patent Office in Bern. He would later move to Berlin in 1914 and become a German citizen, despite the growing chaos of World War I.

Einstein’s most notable achievement came in 1905, when he developed a mass-energy equivalence theory that proved to be essential in the development of modern theoretical physics. While he was not the only groundbreaking scientist of his era, Einstein became an icon of science whose success led many others to join the field, including Robert J. Oppenheimer. In addition to his academic and theoretical studies, Einstein was a proponent of the “philosophy of science.” The philosophy highlights the importance of using reliable scientific methods to generate factual results, and spoke to the importance of using science as a tool to advance human life. While much of Einstein’s ideas were theoretical, he was forced into a potentially morally compromising situation when his work became a subject of attention by leading military groups during the dawn of World War II.

Einstein was visiting the United States in 1933 when the Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler rose to power in Germany on a platform of scapegoating Jewish people for perceived crimes against the nation; Hitler’s charisma exacerbated anti-Semetic philosophies that had been emerging in Germany since the end of World War I. Einstein personally had built his career on a philosophy of non-violence, and he endorsed a letter to United States President Franklin Roosevelt warning him about the potential of nuclear weapons, as German scientists had proven that significant energy could be released by splitting the core of uranium atoms. The complex relationship with the science he helped spawn is the critical focus of Einstein’s appearance in Oppenheimer.

Were Einstein and Oppenheimer Actually Friends?

While the film takes an occasionally dramatized approach to history, Oppenheimer accurately depicts Einstein’s fraught relationship with the United States military. Due to his pacifist beliefs, Einstein was denied the required security clearance necessary to work on the “Manhattan Project,” as there was concern that German spies could infiltrate the closed community of scientists. While Oppenheimer and Einstein were familiar with each other due to the similarities in their fields of study, the two men had little interaction with each other until they both served at the Institute for Advanced Study starting in 1947. Einstein was considered to be one of the “old guards” of science, and he was not as active in applied sciences as Oppenheimer.

Despite only having casual acquaintances with each other, Einstein came to Oppenheimer’s defense when he was put under investigation by the United States government in 1954. Due to his relationship with the activist Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh in the film) and his involvement with campus political groups, Oppenheimer was accused of being a communist sympathizer and forced to defend his activities. Einstein supported Oppenheimer throughout the hearings, stating that he had “no obligation to subject himself to the witch hunt” that the government was spearheading. He encouraged Oppenheimer to turn his back on the United States altogether, as he had done.

Einstein frequently professed his fears about the rise of nuclear weapons, declaring that he did not consider himself to be the “father” of the atom bomb. While they occasionally had conflicting viewpoints, Einstein became friends with Oppenheimer during the last decade of his life. According to American Prometheus, the novel that served as the inspiration for Nolan’s film, Oppenheimer referred to Einstein “as a living patron saint of physics.” Oppenheimer also refuted claims that Einstein was in any way responsible for the detonation of the atomic weapons in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The two men remained close friends until Einstein’s death in 1955.

‘Oppenheimer’ Isn’t the Only Einstein Story

While his role is relatively brief in comparison to the film’s other supporting characters, Oppenheimer isn’t the only pop culture representation of Einstein. Fictionalized versions of Einstein have appeared in such shows as The Simpsons, Rick and Morty, and Star Trek: The Next Generation. Geoffrey Rush received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his performance as Einstein in the series Genius, a biographical series for National Geographic that is currently depicting Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King.

While there has yet to be a definitive cinematic biopic about his life, Einstein’s work continues to be a subject of fascination from a cultural, scientific, and historical perspective. The Netflix docudrama Einstein and the Bomb is the latest non-fiction project that has tackled the complex relationship between Einstein and the dawn of the nuclear era. Unsurprisingly, the overwhelming success of Oppenheimer has initiated greater interest in this era and the leading scientists that defined it.

