British director Christopher Nolan is known for many things, but one of them certainly isn’t his approach to female characters. Even though Nolan has been referred to as a mastermind of modern cinema, he also came under fire for his films featuring little to no decent female representation. With his latest epic Oppenheimer, it seems that the filmmaker might start turning this around – or at least that’s what cast member Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place) suggested in an interview to Total Film.

During the interview, Blunt admitted that Kitty Oppenheimer doesn’t play a big part in the male-dominated narrative, but stated that, as a screenwriter, Christopher Nolan did what big-budget Hollywood movies tend to avoid: making a female character unlikable. Blunt called her onscreen counterpart “layered," ”exquisite” and suggested that this is one of the roles she liked the most in her career:

"I mean - it’s one of the best parts that anyone has ever written for me. Not that he wrote it for me, but he wrote an exquisite part that is so layered. Even though she’s not a huge part, it packs a punch. I was so excited by her. And the thing that I love is that he wasn’t concerned with her being likeable, it was just a very real interpretation of the character. When you read about her in the book, they say that 'Kitty didn’t do small talk, she only did big talk' which is so symbolic of the character. I really remember reading that and thinking, ‘that’s it, she’s so clear’. Usually I think women in movies have to be sort of quite likeable and warm, but she wasn’t either of those things, and he was unafraid of that and writing her as such. I just loved her."

Why Unlikable Female Characters Matter

One of the longest-standing complaints from female actors and writers is that, even when there’s female representation, Hollywood tends to categorize women into "good" or "bad" people, while men have been getting the chance to play nuanced characters for decades. It’s not uncommon for us to see on the big screen characters that are extremely charismatic and yet complete jerks like Leonardo Dicaprio’s Jordan Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street and even Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) at times in the Marvel Universe. Of course, that has been changing, but it will also take a while until Hollywood’s caught up to what it can do with female characters.

For its cast billing alone, however, you can tell that Oppenheimer won’t be exactly the best instance of female representation from 2023. Aside from Blunt, Florence Pugh (Black Widow) and Olivia Thirlby (Y: The Last Man) are the only other major players in the main cast, while the male side is populated by Cillian Murphy (28 Days Later), Robert Downey Jr. (Avengers: Endgame), Kenneth Branagh (A Haunting in Venice), Matt Damon (The Martian), Tony Goldwyn (Scandal), Alden Ehrenheich (Solo - A Star Wars Story), Jason Clarke (First Man), Josh Hartnett (Black Mirror), Dane DeHaan (The Staircase), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Benny Safdie (Good Time), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Casey Affleck (A Ghost Story), James Remar (Black Lightning), Matthias Schweighöfer (Army of Thieves) and Gary Oldman (Slow Horses).

