The star of Florence Pugh continues to shine brightly in the sky, with the actress set for another banner year. Having already received critical acclaim for her performance in Zach Braff's A Good Person, the English style icon has two blockbuster releases scheduled to open later in the year.

The first of those is Oppenheimer, the biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist often donned the "father of the atomic bomb" for his role as director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project, in which she stars alongside Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Gary Oldman, Kenneth Branagh, and many others. The film will follow Oppenheimer, along with his team of scientists, researched and eventually developed the first atomic bomb which lead to the end of World War II. Pugh stars in the film as Jean Tatlock, Oppenheimer's mistress.

What Did She Have to Say About Christopher Nolan?

Oppenheimer is the latest film from Christopher Nolan, possibly the most well-known 'blockbuster auteur' going, and the experience was one Pugh was relishing. Speaking in a new BBC Radio 1 interview, Pugh enthused over The Dark Knight trilogy director's way of working, praising his dedication to the craft of filmmaking - Nolan is an outspoken defender of the theatrical experience - describing him as a master at work, and hailing him as a "great leader":

Working with Christopher Nolan was quite possibly one of the most thrilling experiences in a different way, partly because he works with professionals. He is a professional. But his dedication to the craft of filmmaking and old filmmaking is just magical to watch. To just watch every single crew member on that set work so hard for him, to get his approval.And not like in a weird way, but like everybody knows who they’re working for and everybody’s proud of being there. Everybody has so much pride in their own work and so what that does is it means that everybody is constantly trying to be better the next day. And I’ve never seen that feeling on set before.

Florence Pugh will also be seen in this year's Dune: Part Two, in which she plays Princess Irulan, the daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV, the supreme ruler of the galaxy. A first look at her character was unveiled yesterday. Dune: Part Two opens on November 3. Oppenheimer opens on July 21. Check out the trailer down below.

