The Big Picture Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is a global box office hit, surpassing $200 million worldwide in just five days of release.

The film's success can be attributed to both the "Barbenheimer" effect and Nolan's ability to draw audiences to theaters with his films.

Despite its long runtime and logistical challenges, Oppenheimer is selling out screenings and has already doubled its production budget.

After nearly doubling projections on “Barbenheimer” weekend, director Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is showing no signs of slowing down at the global box office. On its fifth day of release, the epic biographical drama passed the $200 million mark worldwide, setting itself up for a tremendous performance over the next few months.

The movie has grossed $95 million domestically — it’s passing $100 million as we speak — and another $114 million from over 70 international territories, for a running worldwide gross of $209 million. Based on the life of the controversial “father of the atomic bomb” J. Robert Oppenheimer, the film went up against director Greta Gerwig’s candy-colored satirical comedy Barbie this past weekend. Both films were the subject of enthusiastic fan attention for several weeks leading up to their debut weekend, which no doubt pushed them toward record-breaking numbers worldwide.

Barbie debuted with $162 million at the domestic box office, and nearly $360 million worldwide. The movie is passing $400 million globally today. Oppenheimer, on the other hand, grossed $82 million stateside, and $180 million worldwide, massively exceeding the $50 million and $100 million that it was expected to gross in its domestic and global opening weekends, respectively.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: Christopher Nolan Is a Genius, But He’s Absolutely Terrible at This

The film’s over-performance can be attributed to the “Barbenheimer” effect, but it’s also a testament to Nolan’s unparalleled power to draw audiences to movie theaters for basically whatever he cooks up. In his celebrated career, the filmmaker has experienced massive critical and commercial success, taking two films — The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises — to more than $1 billion worldwide. Even his challenging science-fiction movies, Inception and Interstellar, managed to gross around $800 million worldwide, while his intense World War II thriller Dunkirk concluded its global run with more $500 million globally. That being said, Nolan’s last film, the complex science-fiction espionage thriller Tenet, is his only high-profile commercial disappointment, grossing a little over $360 million globally at the peak of the pandemic.

The Movie Has a Bright Future at the Box Office

Starring Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer is Nolan’s first R-rated movie since Insomnia over two decades ago. At three hours long, it is also his longest film. Oppenheimer’s epic run time also presents a logistical issue; the longer the movie, the fewer show times a studio can squeeze into a given day. But despite that, Oppenheimer is selling out screenings — particularly those on IMAX and other large-format venues — for weeks in advance. While the movie is performing like one of his superhero blockbusters — it actually opened higher than Batman Begins, Oppenheimer cost a relatively modest $100 million. Which means that it has already doubled its reported production budget in just five days.

It’s his first film for Universal, after he (very publicly) severed ties with former home studio Warner Bros. in protest of its controversial 2021 release strategy, which saw each of its movies debut day-and-date on the Max streaming service. It’s unclear if Nolan will continue his partnership with Universal, because recent reports suggest that W.B. is trying to lure him back into the fold. But Universal’s marketing certainly played a key role in making Oppenheimer the blockbuster that it is. Nolan’s deal with the studio reportedly guarantees an extra-long theatrical run, which would ensure repeat business for weeks to come, because we aren’t going to see Oppenheimer on streaming anytime soon.

The movie also stars Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh, among dozens more. You can watch our interview with Nolan here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.