The Big Picture Oppenheimer continues to impress at the box office, grossing over $500 million worldwide, despite its R rating and reduced screenings.

The film highlights the division in J. Robert Oppenheimer's life before and after the atomic bomb, with Cillian Murphy delivering a powerful performance.

Alongside Murphy, Oppenheimer's cast also includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, and Matt Damon.

After a couple of weeks playing in theaters, Oppenheimer continues to impress with its box office performance, with Christopher Nolan's latest project grossing over $500 million around the world. Oppenheimer has crossed $228.6 million domestically, and $324.3 million internationally for a domestic total of $552.9 million. The veteran filmmaker explored the life of the man behind the atomic bomb, with Cillian Murphy portraying the scientist as he deals with the consequences of creating a weapon of mass destruction. The world was watching and, while Oppenheimer's achievement was enough to bring World War II to an end, there was no way of telling what it meant for the future of humanity.

The film's performance is even more astounding when taking into account its runtime, and the fact it received an R rating by the MPAA. With a reduced amount of screenings every day, and underage viewers not being able to purchase a ticket, Oppenheimer went against all odds and continues to perform at the box office as well as a summer blockbuster with a wider appeal. Audiences know that Murphy doesn't portray a hero, as Oppenheimer is constantly reminded of how his invention will no longer be under his control. The movie makes a noticeable division between the man he was before and after the bomb.

The supporting cast for Nolan's drama brought their best game to the table, with Emily Blunt playing Robert's wife, Kitty. With Blunt's performance, Kitty refuses to back down when Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.) begins making profound accusations against her husband. After more than a decade of playing Iron Man, Downey is back with a more dramatic role, as a man who holds an intense grudge against the protagonist of the story. The narrative of Oppenheimer told in a non-linear way, with flashbacks explaining why the characters find themselves so distanced from each other.

Christopher Nolan Doesn't Do Deleted Scenes

It looks like audiences can't get enough of the portrait fo a haunted physicist, but unfortunately for them, they won't be able to find extra sequences when the feature is released in home media formats. During a recent interview with Collider, Murphy explained why deleted scenes are hard to find when it comes to movies made by Christopher Nolan: "There’s no deleted scenes in Chris Nolan movies. That’s why there are no DVD extras on his movies because the script is the movie. He knows exactly what’s going to end up–he’s not fiddling around with it trying to change the story. That is the movie."

You can check out Collider's interview with Murphy below: