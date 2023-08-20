The Big Picture Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has become the fourth-highest grossing film of 2023, crossing $700 million in global box office earnings.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has achieved a remarkable milestone, crossing the $700 million mark in global box office earnings, but with the passing of that marker, it's also seen off two blockbusters to secure its place as the fourth-highest grossing film of 2023 to day.

Oppenheimer has outperformed its two closest major competitors, Fast X ($704 million) and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ($686 million), although it still trails behind the top earners of the year, namely The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.35 billion), Greta Gerwig's Barbie ($1.2 billion), and Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 ($845 million).

During its five-week theatrical run, this R-rated historical drama has amassed an imperious $717.8 million in worldwide box office revenue. This sum includes an immense $285 million from North America and a complementary $437 million from international markets. That $285 million is notable for other reasons too. Earlier this week, Oppenheimer achieved the unique honour of becoming the highest-grossing domestic film in history to never actually top the box office during its theatrical run, a sign of how powerful Barbie's run atop the table has been.

The statistics have also helped establish Oppenheimer as Christopher Nolan's fourth-highest-grossing film of all time. It has surpassed the earnings of his 2014 masterpiece Interstellar ($715 million), but still ranks below the staggering successes of The Dark Knight ($1.006 billion), The Dark Knight Rises ($1.08 billion), and Inception ($837 million). Furthermore, the film stands as Nolan's most successful release in 50 overseas markets, including notable countries like Germany, India, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia.

In North America, Oppenheimer has maintained its position in the top three for over a month. It holds the distinction of being the highest-grossing R-rated film of the year, surpassing John Wick: Chapter 4 ($187 million), and it ranks as the sixth-largest release of 2023, following Disney's The Little Mermaid ($297 million).

Activating IMAX Power

Pushed on by Nolan's dedication to the brand, and a big marketing approach aimed at the format, the movie has excelled in IMAX theaters, collecting an eye-watering $146.4 million from screens featuring the premium format, most impressively collecting over $17 million from 70mm screens alone, of which there are only 30 in the world. With its success, the movie has also earned itself fifth spot among the highest-grossing IMAX films of all time, with the top four spots occupied by $2 billion blockbusters, namely Avatar and its sequel The Way of Water, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Avengers: Endgame.

Cillian Murphy leads the cast of Oppenheimer as the theoretical physicist who spearheaded the development of the atomic bomb. The ensemble also features Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh and half of Hollywood alongside them.

You can check out our interview with Nolan for Oppenheimer down below.