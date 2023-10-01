More than two months after premiering in theaters, Oppenheimer continues to leave behind an impressive legacy with its box office performance. After adding $3.3 million to its domestic total, Christopher Nolan's movie about a troubled historical figure has now earned $611 million in the United States and Canada. But the achievements Oppenheimer has made at the domestic box office shouldn't take attention away from what it has also managed overseas, where it has officially become Nolan's biggest film in 64 markets. The biographical drama's impact continues to expand as this summer's hit nears the end of its theatrical run.

After enchanting audiences from markets such as the United Kingdom, France, and Spain, Oppenheimer has now earned $933 million at the worldwide box office. After weeks of fans expecting the movie to cross the $1 billion mark, it looks like it may not quite get there, but the heights Oppenheimer has reached shouldn't be underestimated. Cillian Murphy stars as the titular scientist in a drama that lasts around three hours, with a rating that severely reduces its ability to reach a wider audience. Oppenheimer's impressive box office is unparalleled for the lengthy adult-oriented epic.

Another major factor of the film that impressed audiences around the world was the stellar cast it included, with Robert Downey Jr. playing the main character's bitter nemesis. Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss alongside such talents as Alden Ehrenreich, Matt Damon, Gary Oldman, Jack Quaid, Benny Safdie, David Dastmalchian, Rami Malek, Matthew Modine, Tom Conti, and more.

'Oppenheimer' Features an Intense Love Story

Even with World War II at the forefront of Oppenheimer, the film also delves into the turbulent romantic drama of his personal life. Emily Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer, the scientist's wife and the person who appears to have the voice of reason throughout the entire film. However, his wife isn't the only woman Oppenheimer has eyes for as he strikes up an affair with a former flame. Florence Pugh portrays Jean Tatlock, a member of the American Communist Party who becomes entangled with the titular scientist.

Oppenheimer is still playing in select theaters and it won't be coming to digital for quite some time. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.