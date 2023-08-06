The Big Picture Oppenheimer has become Christopher Nolan's highest grossing film on IMAX screens and the 8th biggest IMAX release of all time.

The movie has brought in $114.2 million globally on IMAX screens, with $64.6 million coming from North America.

Oppenheimer's success is attributed to Nolan's championing of IMAX screenings and the excitement from fans who have been eager to see the film.

Oppenheimer has been making waves for director Christopher Nolan and well into its third week, it's still making money at the box office. Since its opening on July 21st, Oppenheimer has raked in an incredible $114.2 million dollars on IMAX screens worldwide. This weekend alone, Oppenheimer brought in $18.2 million dollars worldwide at the IMAX box office, continuing its historic performance.

Come Monday, Oppenheimer will be Nolan's highest grossing film of all time on IMAX screens. It will also be the 8th biggest IMAX release of all time, as well as the 4th highest grossing IMAX release ever in like for like markets (excluding China, Japan, South Korea and Russia). That's an impressive feat given Nolan's track record and how his championing of IMAX viewing has led to many flocking to see his films in that format. Currently, Oppenheimer is also the second movie to reach $100M at the IMAX box office with like-for-like markets.

With this comes the knowledge that Oppenheimer screenings in North America brought in $9 Million at the IMAX box office this weekend, an impressive 31% of the overall domestic total. Domestically, Oppenheimer has brought in $64.6 million at the IMAX box office, becoming IMAX’s 6th highest domestic total ever and the 2nd highest-grossing domestic total for a Nolan title. Oppenheimer also delivered an international pull of roughly $9 million as well, increasing the overall international total to $49.6 million dollars. And the movie isn't stopping there, it will continue to be screened in IMAX around the world even with Sony's Gran Turismo opening later this month as well as The Meg 2: The Trench taking some IMAX screens currently.

Image via Universal Pictures

The Power of Oppenheimer

The world that Nolan has built for himself is one that remains important to film-goers. However, the success of Oppenheimer shows just how well a marketing tag-team of Barbie and Oppenheimer worked out in its favor while also making it clear that Oppenheimer as a whole has been a long time coming for Nolan's filmography and one that fans were excited to see. His championing IMAX screenings has seemed to help with this impressive box office feat and hopefully will continue to garner success for the movie as it moves into its fourth weekend in theaters next weekend. Seeing the success of not only Oppenheimer's IMAX numbers but for the movie as a whole is exciting, especially with how much Nolan has tried to encourage movie goers to head to the cinemas.