Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which is the third highest-grossing release of 2023, helped boost IMAX profits by over 50% in the third quarter. After returning to IMAX for a one-week run, Oppenheimer has managed to rake in an additional amount of $550K over the returning weekend. The total earnings of Universal’s Oppenheimer at the IMAX global box office is now $184 million.

The international cume, following the returning weekend, has now reached $96.4 million at IMAX, making it the 4th highest international IMAX result ever, trailing behind Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Endgame, and Avatar. Oppenheimer’s return to IMAX comes after IMAX revealed its third-quarter earnings where Oppenheimer took the lead. The return to IMAX could possibly be what Nolan’s critically acclaimed hit needs to the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office; the moment, the movie currently stands at almost $947.5 million.

With the next week of IMAX screens booked to its name, Oppenheimer is now eyeing the billion-dollar mark. While most movies aren’t shot on high-end IMAX cameras but are still screened on IMAX, Oppenheimer was shot on high-quality IMAX cameras. Nolan himself recommended that viewers watch the film on IMAX — as the movie was dialogue-centric but included scenes that would be better experienced with high-quality audio and video. This is what Christopher Nolan had to say back in June 2023:

The headline, for me, is by shooting on IMAX 70mm film, you're really letting the screen disappear. You're getting a feeling of 3D without the glasses. You've got a huge screen, and you're filling the peripheral vision of the audience. You're immersing them in the world of the film.

How to Watch Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ at Home?

Close

Oppenheimer was released digitally and on 4K Blu-ray on November 21, 2023. The film is available to purchase and rent on various streaming platforms including Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, Microsoft, Verizon, Xfinity, and even YouTube. Given that the film is Universal’s biggest hit in 2023, it should later be available to stream on Peacock as well. Oppenheimer’s release date on Peacock, however, has not yet been announced. Those who want to watch, it can go watch it in IMAX as the film will be screening throughout the next week. Those who want to watch it at home can purchase or rent it.

Watch Oppenheimer on Apple TV+