Christopher Nolan's latest film Oppenheimer brought with it a desire among his fans to see it on the biggest screen possible. Nolan – who is a champion of IMAX and film himself – released the movie, which stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, on July 21st in both digital IMAX as well as IMAX 70mm. It was historic for IMAX screens, bringing in 20% of the $174 million global gross for Oppenheimer. The film did so with only 740 IMAX screens as well, making an impressive $35 million at the IMAX global box office,

With this comes a series of records that the IMAX performance brought. It is the biggest IMAX opening for a Nolan film, it is the biggest IMAX opening for the month of July, and it is the biggest IMAX opening for 2023. All in the midst of a big weekend where both Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie brought audiences together for the "Barbenheimer" double feature, with Barbie bringing in an impressive $155 million to Oppenheimer's over $80 million in the United States and Canada. In North America alone, Oppenheimer brought in $21.1 million in the IMAX Domestic box office, which is a record making up 26.2% of the Domestic gross from only 411 screens. This also adds other IMAX records including becoming the biggest title for Universal Pictures as well as "A Massive Per Screen Average of $51K." Internationally, IMAX screening of Oppenheimer brought in $13.9 million.

“Given the strength of our pre-sales, the ‘A’ CinemaScore, and the historical multiples of Christopher Nolan’s films, we believe this is just the beginning of what ‘Oppenheimer’ can accomplish at the global box office,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “Around the world, we’ve seen sellouts at 4:00 a.m. shows and people travelling hours across borders to see ‘Oppenheimer’ in IMAX 70mm — this is a phenomenon beyond compare in IMAX and we’re just getting started.”

Image via Universal Pictures

The Power of Christopher Nolan

When it comes to directors who have the ability to bring in audiences, Nolan is high on the list. Currently, most major cities have sold out performances of Oppenheimer on IMAX screens (especially the 70mm IMAX screens) until August. So Oppenheimer does seem to have the staying power that movies used to have pre-pandemic and getting to see this masterpiece on the biggest screen possible is exactly what movie theaters needed. Knowing that the opening IMAX weekend for Oppenheimer broke records is exciting. Especially since it also broke records internationally in addition to the domestic records with it being the "Biggest IMAX Opening Weekend ever in Mexico, India, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Chile, Colombia, Indonesia, New Zealand, and Czech Republic."

This is only the beginning it seems, for Oppenheimer, as it will continue to open in South Korea on August 15, Italy on August 23, and Greece on August 24.