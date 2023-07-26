The Big Picture Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer is a hit and Cillian Murphy's performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer is receiving praise.

The inclusion of the apple scene in the film, based on a controversial anecdote from Oppenheimer's time at Cambridge, was the only issue the grandson had with the film.

Charles Oppenheimer recognizes that stories can become mythologized over time and acknowledges that the film takes some dramatic liberties, which he enjoyed.

Christopher Nolan's latest film, Oppenheimer, is a box office sensation, and star Cillian Murphy has been receiving the best notices of his career for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the "father of the atomic bomb". The film, based on the book "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer," also delves into Oppenheimer's earlier life, his love, and his education as well as the moments which shaped him.

One of the more notorious anecdotes from Oppenheimer's time at Cambridge, where he suffered from homesickness, came when he allegedly poisoned an apple with potassium cyanide, leaving it for his university tutor, Patrick Blackett (James D'Arcy). The story has been told many times over the years, and in the words of author Ray Monk, who wrote a biography on Oppenheimer, had led some to wonder if the story was real or "mythmaking" as part of Oppenheimer's own story.

Speaking with Time Magazine, Oppenheimer's grandson, Charles Oppenheimer, has been speaking on the release of Nolan's film, on which he visited a number of times during shooting, and has revealed that the inclusion of the apple scene was his only bone of contention with the film, which he found to be engaging and a fine representation of his grandfather's life and message.

"The part I like the least is this poison apple reference, which was a problem in American Prometheus. If you read American Prometheus carefully enough, the authors say, 'We don't really know if it happened.' There's no record of him trying to kill somebody. That's a really serious accusation and it's historical revision. There's not a single enemy or friend of Robert Oppenheimer who heard that during his life and considered it to be true. American Prometheus got it from some references talking about a spring break trip, and all the original reporters of that story — there was only two maybe three — reported that they didn't know what Robert Oppenheimer was talking about. Unfortunately, American Prometheus summarizes that as Robert Oppenheimer tried to kill his teacher and then they [acknowledge that] maybe there's this doubt."

Accurate Doesn't Always Mean Entertaining

Charles Oppenheimer continued, explaining that, over the course of time, stories can become mythologized and grow legs, but he conceded that the film treated the supposed incident with a lighter air that didn't seem quite as sinister in the film compared to how the biography presented it. He added that the dramatic liberties the film took in other avenues were to the benefit of the film, and that he particularly enjoyed the key scenes of his grandfather conversing with Albert Einstein.

Sometimes facts get dragged through a game of telephone. In the movie, it's treated vaguely and you don't really know what's going on unless you know this incredibly deep backstory. So it honestly didn't bother me. It bothers me that it was in the biography with that emphasis, not a disclaimer of, this is an unsubstantiated rumor that we want to put in our book to make it interesting. But I like some of the dramatization. I thought Einstein's conversation with Oppenheimer at the end was really effective even though it wasn't historical.

Oppenheimer is currently playing in theaters. Catch our interview with director Christopher Nolan down below.