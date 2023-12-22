The Big Picture Oppenheimer's return to IMAX 70mm in January 2024 presents another opportunity for audiences to see Christopher Nolan's acclaimed film on the big screen.

The film has been highly profitable for IMAX, grossing an estimated $183 million and contributing to a 50% increase in profits in the third quarter of 2023.

With its monumental global success, Oppenheimer ranks among the top five highest-earning films ever shown in IMAX format, alongside blockbusters like Avatar, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Avengers: Endgame.

It's taken on an almost mythical status at this point, but if you missed out on seeing Oppenheimer on IMAX 70mm during its initial release, or re-release, you've got another chance now, after IMAX announced that Christopher Nolan's Academy Awards frontrunner would be returning to the premium format in January 2024. From January 12th, the three-hour epic which chronicled the inception (get it?) and construction of the first atomic bomb, overseen by Cillian Murphy's titular character, will be screening again in select theatres across the United States.

Oppenheimer has already grossed an estimated $183 million on IMAX formats alone, and in the third quarter of 2023, IMAX experienced a 50% increase in profits, largely attributed to the success of this film. IMAX reported a net income of $12 million, a significant improvement from their $9 million loss in the previous year. Their total revenue soared to $103.9 million, marking a 51% increase compared to the year before. Oppenheimer achieved monumental global success, ranking among the top five highest-earning films ever shown in IMAX format. This places it alongside four of the most successful movies in history: Avatar and its sequel The Way of Water, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Avengers: Endgame.

The film's return to 70mm in particular is positive news for film enthusiasts: not only did the movie rake in $17 million from just 30 IMAX 70mm screens, but it created a new demand for film purists to see upcoming pictures in the same format, like Warner Bros.' Dune: Part Two. As Nolan stated: “IMAX film brings images to life. From resolution and color to sharpness and overall quality, there is nothing compared to using IMAX film cameras. The IMAX film format is the Gold Standard of motion picture photography.

Which Actors are in 'Oppenheimer'?

Close

The movie received rave reviews from critics and is poised to be a strong competitor during the awards season. With a 93% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 471 reviews, it is widely regarded as Christopher Nolan's greatest work to date. Alongside Murphy's J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who oversaw the creation of the first atomic bomb, the film also stars Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Kenneth Branagh, Jason Clarke, Josh Harnett, Dylan Arnold, Benny Safdie, James D'Arcy, Tony Goldwyn, Olivia Thirlby, and Jack Quaid.

You can pre-book your tickets to see the masterpiece that is Oppenheimer in all its 70mm glory here. ”