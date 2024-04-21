The Big Picture Oppenheimer has passed $190 million at the IMAX box office.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has scored $40 million at the IMAX box office.

A24's Civil War made its presence known with $6 million in IMAX.

IMAX venues are quickly emerging as the audience's go-to premium theatrical experience. A decade after 3D became a worldwide rage, the IMAX format is benefiting films both big and small thanks to Christopher Nolan and a handful of others' continued endorsements. This year alone, Dune: Part Two and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire have generated a combined IMAX gross of around $180 million worldwide, while last year’s Oppenheimer has now generated $190 million globally in IMAX receipts. The format offers unparalleled picture clarity, which is significantly superior to standard digital projection.

But this weekend, A24’s Civil War led the field with $1.9 million in IMAX grosses, pushing its total revenue in the premium format to over $6 million. Written and directed by Alex Garland, Civil War has been “filmed for IMAX,” and is being presented in the format’s signature expanded aspect ratio. The movie also boasts a pulse-pounding sound design which is greatly enhanced in an IMAX auditorium. There’s a difference between movies that are “filmed for IMAX” and “shot with IMAX.” Only the latter uses IMAX cameras, while the former uses cameras that meet IMAX specifications. This week, Civil War will expand into 25 IMAX locations in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Godzilla x Kong added $1.1 million from IMAX venues this weekend, taking its running IMAX gross to $40 million. The movie has made $485 million worldwide so far, of which $120 million has come from China, and another $171 million from domestic theaters. Godzilla x Kong will launch in 52 IMAX locations in Japan this week. Another Warner Bros. and Legendary release, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two was re-launched in IMAX 70mm locations this weekend, after having grossed around $140 million from IMAX venues through the course of its run. Oppenheimer, which is still playing in IMAX after having contributed massively to the format’s recent success, has now officially passed $190 million in IMAX grosses. The Oscar-winning film’s global haul stands at $970 million.

What Else Is Coming to IMAX?

Crunchyroll’s Spy x Family Code: White has now grossed $3 million in IMAX, as it passed $50 million in global box office revenue. The movie debuted domestically this weekend, grossing $4.8 million and finishing fifth on the charts. Coming IMAX attractions include a special one-night-only presentation of Ari Aster’s Hereditary, and a Korea launch for The Roundup: Punishment. Next weekend, Universal will debut the hotly anticipated The Fall Guy in 121 IMAX locations in 34 markets, while director Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers will be released on 276 IMAX screens in North America. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

