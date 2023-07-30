The Big Picture Christopher Nolan's latest film, Oppenheimer, has been a huge success, with sold-out IMAX screenings worldwide for weeks in advance.

IMAX has announced that Oppenheimer will continue to have exclusive access to IMAX screens for at least the next two and a half weeks, and will also have playtime through late summer and into fall alongside other IMAX releases.

Oppenheimer's success can be attributed to the talented cast, led by Cillian Murphy, and the "Barbenheimer" effect, which was created by the simultaneous release of highly anticipated films Barbie and Oppenheimer, generating unprecedented excitement among audiences.

Christopher Nolan is the king of IMAX, of that, there can be no doubt following the latest box office takings reported this past weekend. The director's latest film, Oppenheimer, has sold out IMAX screens worldwide for weeks in advance and the good news for those who haven't yet had the privilege of seeing the stunning film in action will have the opportunity to do so, even if it takes a bit of time to get there. Nolan has been an advocate of filming in IMAX for years now, and his loyalty to it has been rewarded time and again.

Overjoyed with the audience numbers they've been seeing, IMAX released a brief statement to announce that the film would be continuing to have exclusive access to IMAX screens for at least the next two and a half weeks, while ensuring the film has at least some play time through "late summer and into fall" playing alongside other films that have secured IMAX releases, such as Sony's Gran Turismo. That film was also just delayed by two weeks, giving Oppenheimer extra breathing room.

In light of its extraordinary performance, IMAX is extending OPPENHEIMER’s run an additional week through August 16/17, with plans to bring-back IMAX showtimes of OPPENHEIMER in the late summer/fall, as availability permits.

Why Has Oppenheimer Been Such a Hit?

Led by the brilliant Cillian Murphy and an outstanding ensemble cast, Oppenheimer undoubtedly reaped the benefits of what's now known as the "Barbenheimer" effect. This phenomenon emerged when two highly anticipated blockbusters, including Greta Gerwig's Barbie, hit theaters simultaneously, generating unprecedented excitement among audiences. Barbie, a satirical comedy, surpassed the impressive milestone of $750 million in box office earnings this weekend, and its trajectory indicates it may become the second film of 2023 to cross the coveted $1 billion mark worldwide, following The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The film has particularly resonated with audiences in key global territories, with the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and India leading the pack.